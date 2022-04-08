ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paulsen: Commanders have yet to make Terry McLaurin a contract offer

By Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIE85_0f3efiZz00

With Terry McLaurin entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal, the Commanders have yet to make their top receiver a contract offer, a source tells Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan.

According to Paulsen, the Commanders met with McLaurin's agent at the NFL Combine last month and have continued to have an ongoing dialogue, but that has yet to materialize in the form of a formal extension offer.

McLaurin, 26, continues to etch a larger profile for himself with each passing year. The former third-round pick in 2019 is now coming off consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons, establishing himself as one of the best young receivers in the league.

The price tag for top wide receivers has skyrocketed this offseason, with Davante Adams receiving a new five-year, $140 million deal and Tyreek Hill a new four-year, $120 million deal after their respective trades to the Raiders and Dolphins.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera recently preached patience with McLaurin negotiations, telling Ben Standig of The Athletic, "We've got plenty of time."

Time is still on Washington's side for now, but the Commanders could quickly lose any leverage they have if they fail to strike a deal with McLaurin before training camp. That would put the fourth-year receiver in line to hit free agency after the 2022 season, bringing Washington into franchise tag territory next offseason, or worse, at risk of losing McLaurin altogether.

OverTheCap.com projects the franchise tag for receivers to land around $20.1 million in 2023. While that could be a bargain for one year, the Commanders are no strangers to the escalating risks of playing the franchise tag game. They just lost All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff to the Jaguars after using the franchise tag on him in consecutive offseasons.

And, another two offseasons from now, the receiver market — that's already exploding — could look drastically different (read: more expensive).

Standig reported earlier this week that when it comes to negotiations with McLaurin, "sources on both sides anticipate intensified extension talks for McLaurin starting around or after the NFL Draft (April 28-30) while pointing toward a June or July resolution."

Last summer, Washington reached an agreement on a new deal with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen only minutes before training camp began in late July.

Paulsen further notes that Washington is expected to free up more money this summer when the release of safety Landon Collins — released in March with a post-June 1 designation — officially hits the books.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Work Out 2x Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph

Life may imitate art in the Mile High City. NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Friday the Broncos recently worked out former Vikings and Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph. This, two days after Bleacher Report submitted Denver as a "wise landing spot" for the 12th-year pro, an unrestricted free agent. "Old-school...
DENVER, CO
The Game Haus

Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Washington Commanders are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Eagles: D.K. Metcalf Trade Would Change NFC East

While Washington was busy trying to bid for the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were also making an attempt at adding the former Seahawks quarterback. According to recent speculation, Philly could still be in the market for a Seahawks player, albeit one much more physically imposing and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Nfl Combine#Free Agents#American Football#Granthpaulsen#Tyreek Hill#Raiders#The Athletic
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Prototypical Patriots tight ends in 2022 NFL Draft class

If the Patriots are going to feature an offensive attack that utilizes multiple tight ends extensively, and if they can't count on things suddenly clicking for Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, they could use more depth behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. This isn't the strongest crop of draftable tight...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

What Will It Take for Vikings to Draft Top Cornerbacks

There is no disputing who the best cornerback in the draft is this year. The consensus around the league, commentators, analysts, and fans is that Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner is the number 1 cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Derek Stingley Jr. is not a distant 2nd. So, I want to do a mental exercise to see what it will take for the Vikings to draft the top cornerbacks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Stefon Diggs recruited Von Miller for months

Stefon Diggs signed an extension with the Bills on Thursday. It came three weeks after Von Miller joined the team. The Bills now have plenty of star power on the roster. Diggs was recruiting Miller — and pushing the Bills to get him — for months before the edge rusher finally became a Bill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
580
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy