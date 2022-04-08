Walker Hayes' kids had a special greeting for him when he returned from the 2022 GRAMMYs

After recently making pit stops in Vegas for the ACMs and GRAMMYs Walker Hayes , is all traveled out, and glad to be in the Florida sunshine ahead of his performance at Tortuga Music Festival.

LISTEN NOW: Walker Hayes talks with Audacy's Katie Neal ahead of Tortuga Music Festival.

Catching up with Audacy’s Katie Nea l, Walker shared that even though the travel does wear him out, “the shows revitalize me.” Adding,“It’s a lot more fun to work hard when things are thriving, and so no matter how tired I am, I feel like I always have a smile on my face these days.”

As Walker shared on social media, after returning home from the GRAMMYs on the Vegas strip in particular, his kids were waiting for him to return with open arms and roller skates on (yes inside the house).

“They’re cute, they really were ‘ah you didn’t win the GRAMMY,’ so that was fun y’know that they cared… they were excited that we were nominated."

"Of course the GRAMMYs are special to my kids, cause there’s so many other genres that they listen to. And they’re like ‘you walked by who?!’ They’re just blown away by that part of the industry.” Scoring him some major cool dad points.

After hitting up the Tortuga stage this weekend, Hayes is headed back to Tennessee for the CMT Awards taking place in Nashville.

Hype to be there as both a nominee and performer, Walker noted, “my favorite thing about the CMT Awards,” is that even though he enjoys playing “Fancy Like,” “it’s nice to be invited to play something else, and this is the one.” And while “Fancy Like” is nominated, the Country star is set to sing “AA,” which he and his band “love playing.”

Just like his Applebees name-dropping song, “AA,” has become a fan fave, which Walker couldn’t be happier about. After a mega hit like “Fancy Like,” he was left with a “daunting fear” wondering “what do you next,” but “AA” has helped keep that momentum, and it’s only up from here.

For all that and more check Walker Hayes full interview above.

