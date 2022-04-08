Ruthie Polinksy's Playoff-palooza

NBC 6’s Ruthie Polinsky is a casual golf fan but she is in on The Masters this year saying, “It is so good for golf that Tiger is back.”

Pivoting to The Dolphins, many of the players have made comments on how nice it is in the complex with the new coaching staff but Polinsky is quick to point out, “Talk to me when you play a game and when things go wrong. Right now it is all rainbows and sunshine.”

Brian Flores has released information that he had given out a memo about tanking while he was coaching some years ago, Polinsky states, “If that memo exists, it is a massive piece of evidence in this case.”

In South Florida the sports teams are on fire and both the Heat and Panthers are headed to the playoffs, Polinsky is excited saying, “It is really special, when I was in New England you planned for the post-season for all sports and it is cool to see it here.”

On The Panthers Polinsky says, “They literally created the most fun to watch team in The NHL in a long time.”

The Heat and Panthers hope to finish strong and make a big run in the playoffs.