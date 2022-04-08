ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ruthie Polinksy's Playoff-palooza

560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWUwO_0f3efYhb00

NBC 6’s Ruthie Polinsky is a casual golf fan but she is in on The Masters this year saying, “It is so good for golf that Tiger is back.”

Pivoting to The Dolphins, many of the players have made comments on how nice it is in the complex with the new coaching staff but Polinsky is quick to point out, “Talk to me when you play a game and when things go wrong.  Right now it is all rainbows and sunshine.”

Brian Flores has released information that he had given out a memo about tanking while he was coaching some years ago, Polinsky states, “If that memo exists, it is a massive piece of evidence in this case.”

In South Florida the sports teams are on fire and both the Heat and Panthers are headed to the playoffs, Polinsky is excited saying, “It is really special, when I was in New England you planned for the post-season for all sports and it is cool to see it here.”

On The Panthers Polinsky says, “They literally created the most fun to watch team in The NHL in a long time.”

The Heat and Panthers hope to finish strong and make a big run in the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Continues To Be Linked To 1 Other NFL Team

Tom Brady is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback continues to be linked to one other team. According to various reports, Brady had interest in joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Brady was rumored to be in line for a potential ownership stake in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#New England#Dolphins#Nbc 6#Tiger#Panthers
Popculture

Terrell Owens Sends Message to Colin Kaepernick Ahead of Football Return

Terrell Owens is returning to football and looking to recruit Colin Kaepernick. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Owens, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, said he wants Kaepernick to join him and play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Owens knows Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and believes playing in the FCF can help him get there faster.
NFL
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Had A Secret Plan: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, though reports have suggested that he could have landed elsewhere this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback came out of retirement earlier this year. He’ll play another season in Tampa Bay. According to a report from the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardale Jones’ Tweet About Dwayne Haskins Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was among those to pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins on Saturday. Haskins, a former Buckeyes quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. The 24-year-old NFL player was killed when he was struck by a...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Described As ‘On A Mission’ During Patriots Offseason

FOXBORO (CBS) – Mac Jones got the attention of Patriots fans last week when he organized a throwing session with his wide receivers in Florida. According to one Patriots beat writer, the trip was just the latest example that the young quarterback is “on a mission” this offseason. ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote that while this week’s throwing session made headlines because videos made it onto social media, it was not the first get together of the offseason. Jones was joined in Tampa Bay by several players, including Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and newly acquired receiver DeVante Parker. Reiss said several weeks...
NFL
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
105
Followers
237
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy