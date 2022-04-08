ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers vetoes more than 40 Republican-backed bills

By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press, SCOTT BAUER
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed more than 40 Republican authored bills Friday including a package overhauling election administration, while he signed a bipartisan measure that provides funding for the construction of a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee. The 43 vetoes spanned a wide expanse...

