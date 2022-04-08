ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jake Fraley in right field for Reds on Friday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is batting ninth in Friday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela cleaning up Friday in Twins debut

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is starting on third base and batting cleanup on Friday afternoon against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Urshela is expected to primarily work out of the bottom of the Twins' order, but the right-handed hitter is on cleanup duty versus Seattle's southpaw. Luis Arraez is out of the lineup on Friday. Minnesota's full season-opening lineup: Byron Buxton CF, Carlos Correa SS, Jorge Polanco 2B, Urshela 3B, Miguel Sano 1B, Alex Kirilloff LF, Gary Sanchez DH, Ryan Jeffers C, Max Kepler RF. Joe Ryan is starting on the bump for the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Friday night

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will make his first start this season after Austin Nola was kept on San Diego's bench on Friday. In a matchup against right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project Alfaro to score 8.9 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Melvin Gordon Reportedly In Talks With New NFL Team

Two-time Pro-Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly in free-agent talks with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Gordon, who just finished his two-year, $16 million contract with the Denver Broncos, is a prime option for a Ravens team that’s currently lacking at the RB position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) out on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson has been ruled out and will not be available to face the Spurs on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce They’ve Re-Signed Key Offensive Weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to address their offense via free agency. On Friday, the team officially announced that it has re-signed running back Giovani Bernard. After spending nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2021. During his first season in Tampa Bay, he had 58 rushing yards and 123 receiving yards.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
KEYT

Morton sharp in return from broken leg, Braves top Reds 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning while returning from a broken leg, Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves held off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Asked to hold a 7-3 lead, new Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up three ninth-inning runs in his Atlanta debut. Jansen retired Jonathan India on a flyball with a runner on to end it. D’Arnaud had two hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s five-run third inning. Matt Olson had three hits. Morton was in top form after suffering a broken right leg when struck by a comebacker in Game 1 of the Braves’ World Series win over Houston. The 38-year-old righty retired the first 12 batters and allowed two runs with five strikeouts with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain starting for Brewers on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cain is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Cain for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jake Marisnick batting seventh for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Marisnick is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Marisnick will start in right field on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Steven Matz and the Cardinals. Cole Tucker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marisnick for 8.0 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA

