Two birds and two words

The first things that could "go off" were weapons. Starting in the 16th century, to go off meant to explode in a decisive spurt of energy. Even as the more literal meaning of "to depart physically, to wander" followed close behind, the phrase retained the sudden dramatic shock of its inception. If I go off into the woods, you don't picture me embarking on a leisurely stroll to pick some cherries and commune with some friendly woodland sprites. The term has never lost the connotation of violent drama, even now, when it's used to describe a very specific way we communicate in the 21st century.

INTERNET ・ 22 DAYS AGO