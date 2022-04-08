ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two birds and two words

Cover picture for the articleEvery time we respond to an audience comment, we go on a journey to see how NPR's journalism is made. Along the way, we usually make a few discoveries. In today's newsletter, we address critiques of two unrelated stories — one about a flamingo and one about the president of El...

The Atlantic

The Two Most Dismissive Words on the Internet

Sign up for Caleb’s newsletter here. The first things that could “go off” were weapons. Starting in the 16th century, to go off meant to explode in a decisive spurt of energy. Even as the more literal meaning of “to depart physically, to wander” followed close behind, the phrase retained the sudden dramatic shock of its inception. If I go off into the woods, you don’t picture me embarking on a leisurely stroll to pick some cherries and commune with some friendly woodland sprites. The term has never lost the connotation of violent drama, even now, when it’s used to describe a very specific way we communicate in the 21st century.
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
Nieman Lab

“‘The truth’ was not true”: Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
knpr

Will Elon Musk turn activist at Twitter?

Last week, Elon Musk completed the purchase of 9.2% of Twitter's stock and became the social media company's largest shareholder. He was also offered a seat on the company's board, which he recently declined. On one level, Musk's investment seemed to make a lot of sense: Musk has long been one of Twitter's loudest, most controversial, and — with more than 80 million adherents — most followed voices. It was also a great deal: He paid a total $2.64 billion over about three months, and the stock rose more than 25% when the news broke.
BGR.com

Roku added a brand new streaming service you can download now

One of the reasons Roku is such a popular platform is the sheer number of apps it offers. And this week, Roku’s library grew even larger as CNN Plus joined the platform. If you’re a news junkie, you may have already known CNN was preparing to launch its own streaming service. If not, now you do. CNN Plus is now available in the CNN app on the Roku Channel Store. You will have to subscribe in order to gain access.
