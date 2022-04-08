ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richton Park, IL

Richton Park Welcomes New Fire Chief Mick Smith!

richtonpark.org
 4 days ago

Mickil Smith, affectionately known as Mick, has been a Richton Park resident for years. He is a married, father of two. His children, Jayden and Jayda, are 15 and 13 years old, and attend Rich Township High School and Colin Powell Middle school. Mick is a fourth-generation fire fighter...

richtonpark.org

