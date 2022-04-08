ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel slams Bitcoin critics by calling Warren Buffet 'the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha' and says the crypto currency will 'never' be controlled by the government - unlike 'woke companies'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel slammed critics of Bitcoin, naming Warren Buffet 'enemy number one' and claiming critics of the cryptocurrency are old, left-leaning investors who run 'woke companies.'

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami on Thursday, Thiel, who has invested $20 million in the cryptocurrency, defended the company as the future and called out Buffet along with fellow Bitcoin critics Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, and Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock.

'Enemy number one,' Thiel said as he pulled up a photo of Buffet to a booing crowd, 'the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.'

He then showed a pictured of the three men - labeling them a, gerontocracy, a state governed by old people - and claimed they had a left-leaning political bias against the cryptocurrency, which he said would never be controlled by the government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKB3R_0f3ebOGP00
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel (above) lashed out at Bitcoin critics Warren Buffet, Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink during his speech at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35luB6_0f3ebOGP00
Theil called Buffet 'Enemy number one' as he presented a pic of the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire with quotes he used to dismiss Bitcoin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU2gF_0f3ebOGP00
Attendees of the Bitcoin conference cheered Thiel on and booed at the mention of Buffet

Thiel also included an image of Buffet with the words 'rat poison,' which the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire had used to described Bitcoin.

It also included another quote from Buffet dismissing Bitcoin that read,' I don't own any and I never will.'

Theil added that Dimon and Fink had 'New York City banker bias' after Dimon called cryptocurrency 'worthless' due to their lack of regulations and backing and Fink showed support of 'digitized crypto-blockchain-related currency,' a digital money system competing against Bitcoin.

Buffet himself is looking for cryptocurrency opportunities outside of Bitcoin after Berkshire invested $1 billion in Brazil's Nubank earlier this year, an online bank popular in crypto investors.

Theil, a prominent Republican backer of former president Donald Trump, added that the financiers' decisions to avoid Bitcoin is political.

'When they choose not to allocate to Bitcoin, that's a deeply political choice,' Theil said.

Buffet, Dimon and Fink have declined to comment on Thiel's speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjxwC_0f3ebOGP00
Theil, pictured holding a $100 bill, said that Bitcoin was superior to the physical currency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CecyW_0f3ebOGP00
Theil went on to claim Dimon and Fink had 'New York City bias' when they, too, dismissed bitcoin. A slide (above) shows Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, calling cryptocurrency worthless
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0G84_0f3ebOGP00
Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has opted to support cryptocurrency systems competing with Bitcoin.

Theil made a pitch about the importance of Bitcoin to the estimated 25,000 people who attended Thursday's conference, saying Bitcoin was the way of the future.

He claimed Bitcoin is allowed to bypass the government institutions that regulate physical money and the stock market.

'Even being in a stock, you're effectively being in something that's like a government-linked entity,' Theil said. 'Companies — woke companies — are sort of quasi-controlled by the government in a way that Bitcoin never will be.'

He also claimed that being able to access bank accounts via cell phones would threaten authoritarian governments and that Bitcoin is the modern-day solution.

