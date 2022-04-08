ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Strengthens IP Position Of Psychedelic Programs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cybin CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM),” has announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization (“WIPO”) published an international patent application covering a range of inhalation...

