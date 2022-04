Penn State head coach James Franklin has noted that the program could make better use of acquiring help through the NCAA transfer portal. This past year alone has seen the Nittany Lions add some help at a couple of key positions, wide receiver and offensive line, with additions through the transfer portal, and Franklin is hoping to find another success story at defensive end. A year after landing Arnold Ebiketie from the transfer portal, the search for his replacement could also come from the transfer portal and this one from a division rival. Last week saw Demeioun Robinson make a scheduled...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO