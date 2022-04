PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Opening Day for the Phillies, and fans couldn’t have asked for better weather on Friday. Lots of groups are tailgating the lots at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies get ready to play the Oakland Athletics at 3:05 p.m. But one group from New Jersey tailgating was celebrating for a special reason. “I’m getting married,” Kate said. Kate said her groom, Michael, is working on Friday while she gets to celebrate with friends at the Phillies game. Meanwhile, Eyewitness News stopped by the New Era Team Store inside Citizens Bank Park to check out some of the merchandise. Some of the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO