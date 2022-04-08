Being a defense attorney is admirable

Defending the accused shouldn’t be a mark of shame. But in the world of politics, there may not be a more loathsome creature than a criminal defense attorney. I’ve been thinking about that these past few weeks as I watched Republican Senators attack U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and...
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Justin Oleson from representing Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland in his criminal case. The motion argues that Oleson’s position as Custer County Prosecutor creates a conflict of interest under Rule 1.7(a) of the Idaho Rules of...
MILWAUKEE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on track to become the first Black woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court – the hearing one for the history books. The moment holds significant weight for many Black Americans. The thought and possibility of seeing a Black woman on the bench has now become more tangible.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Senator Lindsey Graham released a video defending his vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the day that she will celebrate the historic appointment at the White House.Mr Graham asked some of the most aggressive questions during Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearings, despite having previously voted to confirm her to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The South Carolina Republican had previously lobbied for President Joe Biden to nominate J Michelle Childs of his home state to the court before the president ultimately picked Ms Jackson.But Mr Graham used much of his questioning of Ms Jackson...
There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.
Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a Texas death row inmate could have his spiritual adviser pray aloud and "lay hands" on him during his execution, establishing new guidelines that will govern similar requests in other prisons across the country. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 8-1 decision. Justice...
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct after he walked into the building during last year’s riot. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden issued the verdict from the...
Defense attorneys for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with misconduct in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery say there's no evidence she discouraged police from making arrests in the Black man's death
Since 1991, American support for the death penalty has steadily declined. According to Statista, in 1991, approximately 76% of Americans supported the death penalty. Alternatively, in a 2021 survey, only 54% of Americans reported supporting the death penalty. What does this decline in numbers indicate regarding the changes within American society and the overall political climate? After 16 years of being paused, the Trump administration, to the surprise of many, reinstated the federal death penalty, as reported by Business Insider in a 2019 article. In United States v. Tsarnaev[i], the First Circuit ruled in favor of vacating the death penalty sentence of the Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, representing a pivotal shift away from previous support of the death penalty.
