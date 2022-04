Hi. Vern here. Ever read these little articles about a Sasquatch wandering around Vernon County talking in circles about this and that for a good 100+ words before he really gets into the actual story? Ya know, usually it starts out all sappy but ends up sweet? Well, if you are reading this now, you have found it! And just in time! Way to go readers.

VERNON COUNTY, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO