County notes housing assistance

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County homeowners can apply for up to $30,000 in assistance through the Illinois Homeowners Assistance Fund starting Monday.

“The state received federal funding to assist homeowners who are delinquent in paying their mortgage or about ready to lose their home due to the pandemic,” Madison County Community Development Chief Deputy Program Administrator Chris Otto said.

Otto said the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced a $309 million fund that is available to help homeowners pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condominium association fees.

ILAF is targeting homeowners who have experienced financial hardships caused during COVID-19.

Applicants must also currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or other homeowner expenses, and have a household income at or below 150 percent of the area median income.

When applying, a homeowner must show:

• Proof of identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID, permanent residency card or other form of ID.

• Proof of household income, including but not limited to tax returns, pay stubs, or other documentation.

• Proof of occupancy, including but not limited to a bank statement, cell phone bill, credit/debit card statement, or other documentation.

• Proof of ownership, including but not limited to a property tax bill, property deed, or other documentation.

• Delinquency statement, including but not limited to a mortgage statement, property tax statement, insurance statement, or HOA/Condo Association statement.

Applications will be accepted starting on April 11 will go until 11:59 p.m., May 31. Visit www.illinoishousinghelp.org for more information.