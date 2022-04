The proportion of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England who are waiting at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams has reached a new high, figures show.Some 21,432 delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts last week.This was 27% of the 79,548 arrivals by ambulance and the highest percentage since the start of winter.Handover delays of at least 30 minutes have been on an upward trend for the past few months, having stood at 18% in mid-January.Delays lasting more than an hour have also been rising and accounted for...

