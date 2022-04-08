ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Morgan's stunt double smashes car windscreen as he tumbles across bonnet with a gun in his hand while filming dramatic Borderland scenes

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Colin Morgan's stunt double showcased his talents on the set of Borderland in Glasgow on Friday while filming a scene for the upcoming IRA thriller.

Actor Colin, 36, was seen looking on as his double tumbled across the bonnet of a classic car with a gun in his hand before crashing to the ground.

Fellow cast members dressed in 70s attire were seen rushing to the characters aide as he struggled to get up, having smashed the windscreen of the car on impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFMha_0f3eYv3P00
Dramatic: Colin Morgan's stunt double showcased his talents on the set of Borderland in Glasgow on Friday as was smashed by a car while filming

The star's stand-in was dressed in a brown suit with a blue shirt and a beige coat while filming the action-packed take, wearing a dark wig to ensure the he matched up to the thespian.

Standing on the sidelines with the cast, Colin was seen wrapped in a grey quilted coat as he kept warm and dry in the Scottish city.

Colin's role in the upcoming film, which also stars Jack Reynor, is not currently known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv7Y9_0f3eYv3P00
Spectator: Actor Colin, 36, was seen looking on as his double tumbled across the bonnet of a classic car

The actor most recently appeared in Belfast opposite Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe.

According to Deadline, Borderland follows an Irish paramilitary named Michael (Jack Reynor) who witnesses the death of his pregnant wife at the hands of SAS agent Tempest.

Tempest is sent back to London to lead a counter-terrorist operation while Michael joins an active service unit wrecking havoc in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQVi7_0f3eYv3P00
Action packed: The stunt double filmed the scene with a gun in his hand as he crashed on to the bonnet of the car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9hQ2_0f3eYv3P00
Damage control: Colin's stunt double smashed the windscreen of the car on impact in the rehearsed performance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTxoQ_0f3eYv3P00
Dressing the part: The stand-in was dressed in a brown suit with a blue shirt and a beige coat while filming the action-packed take
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vz3gZ_0f3eYv3P00
Double take: He wore a dark wig to ensure the he matched up to the thespian in the scene from the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QG3HN_0f3eYv3P00
To the rescue: Fellow cast members dressed in 70s attire were seen rushing to the characters aide as he struggled to get up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAM2U_0f3eYv3P00
Movie magic: Colin's role in the upcoming film, which also stars Jack Reynor, is not currently known

Michael aims to hunt down Tempest to avenge his wife's death.

The film will also star The Theory of Everything actress Felicity Jones and Queen Sugar star Jodie Turner-Smith.

The screenplay was written by Felicity's husband Charles Guard and his brother Thomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZxF1_0f3eYv3P00
Hitting the deck: The actor could be seen crawling on the floor as he filmed scenes for the upcoming movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJCRk_0f3eYv3P00
Professional: The actor looked engergised as he performed in front of the camera on the streets of the Scottish city

The pair said: 'Borderland is a vengeance fuelled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times.

'We're thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first rate cast.'

Producer Chris Coen added: 'It's been a pleasure working with Rocket Science putting the film together and I couldn't be more excited to get this prodigious project into production later this year. The Guard Brothers make for a terrific team who are assembling a formidable cast and crew.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXZ31_0f3eYv3P00
Telling the tale: According to Deadline, Borderland follows an Irish paramilitary named Michael (Jack Reynor) who witnesses the death of his pregnant wife at the hands of SAS agent Tempest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzi5V_0f3eYv3P00
Setting the scene: Tempest is sent back to London to lead a counter-terrorist operation while Michael joins an active service unit wrecking havoc in the city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfAcY_0f3eYv3P00
All stars: The film will also star The Theory of Everything actress Felicity Jones and Queen Sugar star Jodie Turner-Smith

It comes after it emerged Edinburgh residents were sent a warning letter over mock explosions as filming for the Hollywood thriller got underway in the city recently.

The production company warned residents on Calton Road of disruptions due to filming including mock explosions and gunfire.

A letter to residents stated: 'There will be at least one, if not two mock explosions as well as mock gunfire throughout our filming day, specifically between the hours of approximately 9am and 4pm.

'We will have four officers from Police Scotland and one officer from the British Transport Police assisting us on the day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFn17_0f3eYv3P00
Explosive: It comes after Edinburgh residents were sent a warning letter over mock explosions as filming for the Hollywood thriller got underway in the city recently (Jack Reynor pictured)

SFGate

Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Plus Espionage Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laysla De Oliveira will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series is set to go into production in June.
PARAMOUNT, CA
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
PennLive.com

How to watch Chris Pine in Amazon Prime’s ‘All the Old Knives’: Premiere date, trailer

“All the Old Knives” premieres on Prime Video on Friday, April 8. According to Amazon Prime, “All the Old Knives” follows an investigator named Henry as he looks into the whereabouts of Celia, a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna. Celia is under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, the film peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Damon Wayans, Pam Grier Join ‘Cinnamon’ Thriller for Village Roadshow

Damon Wayans and Pam Grier have boarded the Tubi movie Cinnamon from Village Roadshow Pictures. The thriller centers on a struggling small-town gas station attendant and aspiring singer, Jodi Jackson, played by Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, whose life is sent into a tailspin when there’s a robbery at her work. Grier will play Mama, the head of her family’s criminal organization, with her son James (Jeremie Harris) executing her wishes.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to TCM Classic Film FestivalVillage Roadshow Loses Key Early Round in Legal Fight With Warner Bros.Village Roadshow Widens Legal...
MOVIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Renewed for Seasons 31 and 32, Show Moving to Disney+

Receiving its first multi-year renewal in some time, “Dancing with the Stars” will be back for Seasons 31 and 32. However, the show will be leaving ABC after a 16-year run and will be heading to Disney+ beginning this fall, marking the first time a live series will air on the streaming service and the first live-streaming reality show to air in the U.S. and Canada. The competition series debuted in the summer of 2005 with “General Hospital” actress Kelly Monaco winning the first Mirror Ball trophy and has occupied ABC’s Monday night schedule for 15 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
