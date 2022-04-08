Colin Morgan's stunt double smashes car windscreen as he tumbles across bonnet with a gun in his hand while filming dramatic Borderland scenes
Colin Morgan's stunt double showcased his talents on the set of Borderland in Glasgow on Friday while filming a scene for the upcoming IRA thriller.
Actor Colin, 36, was seen looking on as his double tumbled across the bonnet of a classic car with a gun in his hand before crashing to the ground.
Fellow cast members dressed in 70s attire were seen rushing to the characters aide as he struggled to get up, having smashed the windscreen of the car on impact.
The star's stand-in was dressed in a brown suit with a blue shirt and a beige coat while filming the action-packed take, wearing a dark wig to ensure the he matched up to the thespian.
Standing on the sidelines with the cast, Colin was seen wrapped in a grey quilted coat as he kept warm and dry in the Scottish city.
Colin's role in the upcoming film, which also stars Jack Reynor, is not currently known.
The actor most recently appeared in Belfast opposite Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe.
According to Deadline, Borderland follows an Irish paramilitary named Michael (Jack Reynor) who witnesses the death of his pregnant wife at the hands of SAS agent Tempest.
Tempest is sent back to London to lead a counter-terrorist operation while Michael joins an active service unit wrecking havoc in the city.
Michael aims to hunt down Tempest to avenge his wife's death.
The film will also star The Theory of Everything actress Felicity Jones and Queen Sugar star Jodie Turner-Smith.
The screenplay was written by Felicity's husband Charles Guard and his brother Thomas.
The pair said: 'Borderland is a vengeance fuelled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times.
'We're thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first rate cast.'
Producer Chris Coen added: 'It's been a pleasure working with Rocket Science putting the film together and I couldn't be more excited to get this prodigious project into production later this year. The Guard Brothers make for a terrific team who are assembling a formidable cast and crew.'
It comes after it emerged Edinburgh residents were sent a warning letter over mock explosions as filming for the Hollywood thriller got underway in the city recently.
The production company warned residents on Calton Road of disruptions due to filming including mock explosions and gunfire.
A letter to residents stated: 'There will be at least one, if not two mock explosions as well as mock gunfire throughout our filming day, specifically between the hours of approximately 9am and 4pm.
'We will have four officers from Police Scotland and one officer from the British Transport Police assisting us on the day.'
