Senator Lindsey Graham released a video defending his vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the day that she will celebrate the historic appointment at the White House.Mr Graham asked some of the most aggressive questions during Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearings, despite having previously voted to confirm her to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The South Carolina Republican had previously lobbied for President Joe Biden to nominate J Michelle Childs of his home state to the court before the president ultimately picked Ms Jackson.But Mr Graham used much of his questioning of Ms Jackson...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO