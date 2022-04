Over the past decade or so, researchers have started to identify the significant and pervasive influence trauma has on our lives. There are mass traumas, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hurricane Katrina, and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as individual traumas, such as being the victim of domestic violence, child abuse or personal injury. There are also “invisible traumas,” such as poverty, food insecurity, and the lack of access to healthcare. And as our understanding of trauma improves, we have come to realize that most of us have experienced some form of trauma in our lives.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO