Ruth Renée Stack Doe, celebration of life set

William “Bill” J. Marsden, 82, of Frankford, sadly passed away at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. William is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (Mc Caughan) Marsden. He is survived by his children, Patricia Sparkevicius, William Marsden (Marlene), Kathy Fagan (John) and Christine Seitzinger (Rob). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Brendon, Megan, Michelle, Evan, Billy, Colin, Katie, Jack, Kiley, Jenna, Robbie, Patrick and Michael; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bradley, Bennett and Blake. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Marsden; his brother, George Marsden; and his sister, Carol Rogers.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO