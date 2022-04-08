ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Ruth Renée Stack Doe, celebration of life set

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Renée Stack Doe of Lewes passed away at home Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after a brief battle...

Cape Gazette

Dennis Edward Crowley, loved by many

Dennis Edward Crowley, 72, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Wilmington, son of the late Joseph and Bernice (Kern) Crowley. Dennis grew up in Claymont attending Mount Pleasant High School. An excellent student, Dennis became the first...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Marsden, loved his family

William “Bill” J. Marsden, 82, of Frankford, sadly passed away at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. William is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (Mc Caughan) Marsden. He is survived by his children, Patricia Sparkevicius, William Marsden (Marlene), Kathy Fagan (John) and Christine Seitzinger (Rob). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Brendon, Megan, Michelle, Evan, Billy, Colin, Katie, Jack, Kiley, Jenna, Robbie, Patrick and Michael; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bradley, Bennett and Blake. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Marsden; his brother, George Marsden; and his sister, Carol Rogers.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

James H. Bastian Jr., services set

James H. “Jim” Bastian Jr. of Lewes passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Memorial services for Jim are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th St., Lewes, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the services at the church.
Lewes, DE
Obituaries
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Linda Darlene DeVary Swolensky, enjoyed gardening

Linda Darlene DeVary Swolensky, 71, of Milford, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late John and Charlotte (Hitchens) Swolensky. She was a pharmacy tech at Walmart. She also owned a rental property and delivered the News Journal....
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruthann Donges, devoted mother, grandmother

Ruthann Donges, 60, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Preston and Martha Hitchens. Ruthann enjoyed a 30-year career as an analyst for M & T Bank in Millsboro. She was also...
Cape Gazette

David Curtis Riddle, horse enthusiast

David Curtis Riddle passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, March 27, 2022. David was born on Sept. 10, 1962, in Lewes. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Geneva Riddle, brothers, Gary Riddle, Danny Riddle and Elden Adkins. David was survived by his daughters, Lacy Reed (Kenny) and Danielle Sullivan, his grandchildren Nathaniel, Ben, Abriyah and Serenity. His siblings, Edith Lecates (Daryll), Randy Benett (Judy), Terry Collins (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Cindy Adkins; along with many nieces and nephews.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mildred Ashe Reed, memorial service set

A memorial service will be held for Mildred “Midge” Ashe Reed, on the date of her 92nd birthday, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Midge, a longtime Rehoboth Beach resident, passed Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Joseph Emil Brunetto, great handyman

Joseph Emil Brunetto, 56, of Millsboro, formerly of Bergen County, N.J., passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, with his family by his side. Joe was born May 11, 1965, in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Robert Sr. and Patricia Kusala Brunetto. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a nephew, Kurtis.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Gail S. Muncey, cherished family, friends

Gail S. Muncey, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home. Gail was born July 26, 1944, in Manchester, Conn., to William Rider and Lorraine (Emrick) Rider. She married John Muncey in 1960, and they lived in Lincoln for over 50 years. She worked in food service for the Milford School District from 1976-2006. She enjoyed genealogy, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and treasured friend who will be dearly missed.
LINCOLN, DE
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Anne Kelly Crossed, loved by many

Kathleen "Kay” Anne Kelly Crossed, 85, of Lewes, and previously Bowie, Md. and Elmira, N.Y., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born March 16, 1937, in Elmira, daughter of the late Francis and Anastasia (Tormey) Kelly. It is a miracle she survived, weighing only 2.5 pounds back in 1937!
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Gerald W. Gagnon, loved to fish

Gerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Jerry was born in Wilmington, to the late Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon. The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the Gagnon children were baptized and attended school at St. Paul’s, as well as many of their cousins. Jerry had very fond memories of the years he spent growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He recounted very happy memories of playing with his siblings and cousins on Jackson Street.
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Catharine Ross Bell, Beebe retiree

Catharine Ross Bell, 82 of Lewes, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Cathy was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late James Jefferson Ross and Edith Mae Jones Ross. Cathy was a great-great-granddaughter of the former Delaware Gov. William H. H. Ross.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard D. McFetridge, enjoyed the beach

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Richard D. McFetridge left this earth for a heavenly rest surrounded by love. Richard was born in 1959, to the late George and Florence McFetridge, and was raised in Malvern, Pa. He attended Great Valley High School, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from West Chester...
MALVERN, PA
Cape Gazette

Gerald Scardaville, Anheuser Busch retiree

On April 3, 2022, Gerald Scardaville died at home surrounded by his family. Gerald was 85 years old, born in Newark, NJ. He was one of four children. He met the love of his life, Helen, on a blind date. They married and spent 64 wonderful years together. He missed her terribly when she passed away, just two months prior to his passing.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beverley Feild Clement, woman of faith

Beverley Feild Clement passed away suddenly Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Millsboro. Beverley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph; and her parents, Anna Margaret (Moomaw) and Robert Beverley Feild. She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. with a bachelor's degree in education. Beverley taught public...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Norma R. Adams, dedicated volunteer

Norma R. Adams, 93, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was born May 3, 1928, in Laurel, daughter of the late Clarence S. and Beatrice S. Riggin. After spending her early years in Laurel, the family moved to Wilmington. There, Norma graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and went to work for a local doctor. She and Wesley married in 1950 and in time welcomed their son, Richard, into the family.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Gerald P. Daffner Jr., generous soul

Gerald P. Daffner Jr., 65, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Gerald was born June 8, 1956, to Rose Marie Daffner and Gerald P. Daffner Sr. at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland. He is survived by his mother, Rose and her husband Richard E. Belote; his sister, Linda Abbott; his brothers, Michael Lee Daffner and wife Mickey, and David Matthews and wife Robin.
Cape Gazette

Patricia S. Chellew, cherished her family

Patricia S. Chellew, affectionately known as “Pat,” 74, of Middletown, and formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born Dec. 16, 1947, in Greenville, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Potman and Emma J. (Harris) Swartz. After graduating from North Penn High School, Pat attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. After teaching for many years, she continued at Wilmington College, where she earned her master’s degree in education. Pat made her career as an elementary school teacher with the Colonial School District. She taught for 28 years and spent the majority of her career mostly as a fifth-grade teacher at Colwyck Elementary School.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Denis A. Mumford, owned Mumford Seal Coating

Denis A. Mumford, 70, of Georgetown, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Milford, to the late Preston J. Mumford, and his mother Dorothy Hall Mumford, who survives him. Denis was the proud business owner of Mumford Seal Coating, which he maintained and operated for over 30 years.
GEORGETOWN, DE

