Sport Africa: Brentford's 'African Bees'

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
What was it Sean Dyche said about Everton again? Ah yes, that they ‘don’t know how to win’. Hearing those comments will have hurt Frank Lampard and you can imagine the grin on his face watching this game unfold while tucking into his Sunday dinner. Everton won,...
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not believe transgender women should compete in female sporting events - a view he conceded may be "controversial". The issue of transgender athletes - centred around the balance of inclusion, sporting fairness and safety in women's sport - has recently focused on the case of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges.
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast. Kevin Friend...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said he was "excited" to see his players "emerge from a tough moment" against fellow strugglers Watford to take a huge step towards Premier League safety. Raphinha's fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the area gave the visitors the lead after the Hornets had twice...
Wales suffered a 2-1 defeat in Women's World Cup qualifying as France maintained their 100-per-cent record, while Northern Ireland's hopes also suffered a blow against Austria. Wendie Renard and Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored as France, who are ranked third in the world - 28 places above Wales - made it seven...
Chelsea put a terrible week behind them to return to winning ways in devastating style with a six-goal demolition of Southampton. Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner that will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.
England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says the "chemistry" between his players is good, after Spurs won 4-0 at Aston Villa. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 9 April at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Rangers have made their interest known in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, the 20-year-old who was linked with the Scottish Premiership club in January. (Frankfurter Rundschau) Manager Ange Postecoglou says he is only at the start of his Celtic team building and that he plans to stick around in Scotland...
Heineken European Champions Cup last-16 first leg: Toulouse v Ulster. Venue: Le Stadium, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster; match report on the BBC Sport website. Robert Baloucoune is back in the Ulster team for Saturday's European Champions Cup last-16 first-leg tie...
Tries: Sansus 2, Tremouliere, Hermet Cons: Tremouliere 4. Unbeaten France kept pace with England at the Women's Six Nations summit by dispatching battling hosts Scotland. Laure Sansus scored a first-half double, including a stunning solo try, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet crossing to earn a bonus point in a ruthless four-minute period.
LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two):. Sussex 375: Clark 100, Orr 68; Patterson-White 5-84 Nottinghamshire 214-5: Mullaney 79*, James 63; Finn 3-41 Sussex (5 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 161 runs. Steven Finn rolled back the years on his Sussex debut as...
Siwan Lillicrap says Wales' heavy Six Nations defeat by England will not define them. The Red Roses outscored Wales by 10 tries to one to halt their two-match winning run in the championship. But the Wales skipper says it is all about perspective given how much further advanced England are...
Comments / 0