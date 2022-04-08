Can Lion's Mane Mushroom Improve Brain Function?

House dust mites (HDM) are one of the important factors of airway allergic diseases, HDM allergens can be detected in the human gut mucosa, which induces local inflammation and increases intestinal epithelial permeability. This study tests a hypothesis that HDM contribute to the development of OVA (ovalbumin)-induced intestinal allergy. The serum levels of IgE against HDM in patients with food allergy were detected with UniCAP100 (Pharmacia, Uppsala, Sweden); a mouse model of food allergy was developed with OVA and HDM as the specific antigens. Compared to healthy controls, patients with food allergy have higher levels of serum HDM-specific IgE. Compared to food allergy alone groups, the levels of HDM-specific IgE in patients with food allergy and asthma or allergic rhinitis were significantly higher. In mouse models, we found that HDM/OVA induced allergy-like symptoms, lower body temperature, and lower body weight. The levels of IgE, IgG1, mMCP-1 (mouse mast cell protease-1), IL-4 and IL-5 in the HDM and HDM"‰+"‰CT (cholera toxin) groups were higher than the control groups, and the levels of IgE, IgG1, IL-4 and IL-5 in the HDM, OVA and HDM"‰+"‰OVA groups were higher than the control groups. The pathological changes of intestinal tissues in the HDM and HDM"‰+"‰CT/the HDM, OVA and HDM"‰+"‰OVA groups were more severe, more eosinophil infiltration than the control groups. Moreover, exposure to HDM induced intestinal barrier dysfunction, and facilitated the development of intestinal allergy in mice. In conclusion, HDM exposure enhances immune responses to OVA-induced food allergy.

SCIENCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO