Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .Even with recent rain and snow this past week, the Little Wabash River at Carmi will continue to fall over the weekend, dropping below minor flood stage on Monday. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The inundation of county roads begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 19.0 feet Sunday morning, March 20th. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

