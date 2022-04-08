ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 21 to 23 Sunday morning. * WHERE...Southeast portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...A significant freeze could kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
County
Fannin County, GA
County
Pickens County, GA
County
Lumpkin County, GA
County
White County, GA
County
Dawson County, GA
City
Lumpkin, GA
County
Gilmer County, GA
City
Dawson, GA
County
Towns County, GA
County
Union County, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
#Dawson Fannin Gilmer
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cobb, Dawson, Douglas, Gordon, Paulding, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow; Cobb; Dawson; Douglas; Gordon; Paulding; Pickens; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Paulding, Cherokee, DeKalb, western Forsyth, Cobb, northeastern Douglas, southwestern Gwinnett, southwestern Dawson, Fulton, southeastern Gordon, Pickens and eastern Bartow Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1051 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sonoraville to near Acworth to near Bill Arp, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Canton, Cartersville, Decatur, Calhoun, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth and Woodstock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .Even with recent rain and snow this past week, the Little Wabash River at Carmi will continue to fall over the weekend, dropping below minor flood stage on Monday. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The inundation of county roads begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 19.0 feet Sunday morning, March 20th. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunt County in north central Texas Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Grayson County in north central Texas Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located from near McKinney to Bonham, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Allen, Wylie, Sherman, Greenville, Denison, Bonham, Commerce, Murphy, Prosper, Royse City, Anna, Fairview, Princeton, Celina, Lucas, Parker and Farmersville. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 83 and 109. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

