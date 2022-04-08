Frost Advisory issued for Barrow, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN BASTROP AND WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rosanky, or 16 miles south of Bastrop, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bastrop, Smithville, Rosanky, Circle D-KC Estates, Upton, Delhi, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Togo, String Prairie, Watterson, Alum Creek, Buescher State Park, Kovar, Jeddo, West Point and Kirtley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO