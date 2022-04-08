Frost Advisory issued for Barrow, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Barrow; Cherokee; Clayton; DeKalb; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; North Fulton; Rockdale; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Hall, northwestern Jackson, central Newton, Rockdale, southeastern Cherokee, Barrow, Forsyth, northwestern Henry, Walton, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Clayton Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1123 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Birmingham to Avondale Estates to Lake Spivey, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Gainesville, Lawrenceville, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Jefferson, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Milton, Duluth, Stockbridge and Sugar Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
