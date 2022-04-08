ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Frost Advisory issued for Barrow, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Greene, Jackson, Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Clarke; Greene; Jackson; Madison; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oconee, southeastern Barrow, central Morgan, southeastern Banks, Clarke, eastern Walton, northwestern Greene, Jackson, western Oglethorpe, Madison and east central Newton Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1208 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Pendergrass to near Gratis to near Newborn, and moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Commerce, Madison, Watkinsville, Homer, Danielsville, Athens, Social Circle, Statham, Maysville, Arcade, Nicholson, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, Rutledge and North High Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Barrow; Cherokee; Clayton; DeKalb; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; North Fulton; Rockdale; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Hall, northwestern Jackson, central Newton, Rockdale, southeastern Cherokee, Barrow, Forsyth, northwestern Henry, Walton, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Clayton Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1123 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Birmingham to Avondale Estates to Lake Spivey, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Gainesville, Lawrenceville, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Jefferson, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Milton, Duluth, Stockbridge and Sugar Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Clarke County in east central Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Waynesboro, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Crandall around 540 PM CDT. Snell around 600 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Camden, Pine Hill, Millry, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton, Gilbertown, Yellow Bluff, Toxey, Tallahatta Springs, McEntyre, Campbell, Glover, Chilton, Smyer, Failetown, Clarksville, Morvin and Springfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN BASTROP AND WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rosanky, or 16 miles south of Bastrop, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bastrop, Smithville, Rosanky, Circle D-KC Estates, Upton, Delhi, Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, Togo, String Prairie, Watterson, Alum Creek, Buescher State Park, Kovar, Jeddo, West Point and Kirtley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Colbert, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Colbert; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hale; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Marengo; Marion; Pickens; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Washington; Winston TORNADO WATCH 62 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHOCTAW CLARKE COLBERT FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE MARENGO MARION PICKENS SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WINSTON
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, North Fulton, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; Douglas; Fayette; North Fulton; Paulding; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Paulding, northeastern Fayette, southern Cobb, northern Douglas, southwestern Fulton and Clayton Counties through 630 PM EDT At 543 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Yorkville to near Sandtown to near Jw Smith Reservoir, and moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Fayetteville, Dallas, Jonesboro, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Powder Springs, Fairburn, Austell, Morrow, Lovejoy, Hapeville, Hiram and Lake City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog is still prevalent across much of northern Alabama, although pockets of clear conditions exist across some areas. Fog is especially occurring in low-lying areas and valley locations. Be prepared for rapidly changing driving conditions.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flood Stage. Minor flooding begins. Unprotected farmland begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 16.2 Wed 9 pm 17.7 17.8 15.3 12.9 12.0
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Meriwether, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coweta; Meriwether; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Spalding, southeastern Fayette, northeastern Meriwether, northwestern Pike and southeastern Coweta Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Alvaton, or 11 miles west of Zebulon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, nickel sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Griffin, Brooks, Williamson, Haralson, Gay, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Experiment, Vaughn, Hollonville, Alvaton, Rover, Digbey, Lake Horton, Zetella and Hilltop. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Pickens; Winston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Jasper, Winfield, Fayette, Haleyville, Carbon Hill, Gordo, Reform, Millport, Carrollton, Lynn, Pickensville, Arley, Holt, Berry, Double Springs, Coker, Brilliant and Oakman.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Conway, Garland, Hot Spring, Logan, Montgomery, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Conway; Garland; Hot Spring; Logan; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Scott; Yell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, TN

