Banks County, GA

Frost Advisory issued for Banks, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time of year (compared to Sunday morning).
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Forsyth; Gordon; Gwinnett; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Paulding, Cherokee, DeKalb, western Forsyth, Cobb, northeastern Douglas, southwestern Gwinnett, southwestern Dawson, Fulton, southeastern Gordon, Pickens and eastern Bartow Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1051 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sonoraville to near Acworth to near Bill Arp, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Canton, Cartersville, Decatur, Calhoun, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth and Woodstock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Roanoke WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Watauga and Ashe Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
#Frost Advisory#Banks#Chattooga#Polk#Whitfield Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maydelle, or 9 miles southwest of Jacksonville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, New Salem, Ponta, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Glenfawn and Laneville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Jo Daviess; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 305 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will occur in rain or snow showers along with sudden reductions in visiblities and bring gusts over 45 MPH.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audubon, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities under a half mile at times. * WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Dade; DeKalb; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Whitfield; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 03:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dade The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Tennessee Lookout Creek near New England affecting Dade and Hamilton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lookout Creek near New England. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along Sells Lane in Trenton...Mason Road near Rising Fawn...and Creek Road near New England. In addition minor flooding of pasture and grazing land begins along the flood plain. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected much further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet and nearly steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DADE COUNTY, GA

