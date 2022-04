WASHINGTON — It's an annual rite of spring. The cleaning of the pipes. And with it, that funky taste and smell from the water coming out of your faucet. Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily switches the disinfectants it uses to clean the water distribution system served by the Washington Aqueduct. It's considered an industry-standard practice, and there is no interruption in service. But the switch from chloramine to chlorine can slightly, but noticeably, alter the taste and smell of tap water.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 23 DAYS AGO