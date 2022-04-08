ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine bill to eliminate certain traffic stops voted down

By WGME
WPFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- A bill that supporters say would have promoted racial justice on Maine roads is dead. The bill would have...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Janet Mills urges Maine Med and Anthem to get back to the bargaining table

Just hours after Maine Medical Center in Portland announced it would drop Anthem customers from its in-network coverage in 2023, Gov. Janet Mills said it was a “drastic, damaging move” that should be reversed. Mills said she found the split deeply concerning, especially because Anthem is the state’s...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Democrats#Wgme#Republican#The Maine House#The Press Herald
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
B98.5

Body Found On Maine Riverbank Identified

According to WABI TV, authorities have announced the identity of a body found along the banks of the Penobscot River in Orrington. The body of 28 year old Loren Wadas-Kelly, of Bucksport, was found near the public boat launch on Monday afternoon. She had been with her husband, Levi Kelly,...
BUCKSPORT, ME
92 Moose

UPDATE: Missing Maine Resident Found Dead

A few days ago, we got word that law enforcement was looking for the public's help in located a missing person from Newburgh. Megan Mason Dorcy was last seen in Bangor on March 10th. Sadly, the Silver Alert for Dorcy has been cancelled because Dorcy has been found deceased. A...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NECN

Underground Fuel Tank Explodes at Maine Gas Station

An underground fuel tank at a gas station in Maine exploded on Monday morning, authorities said. The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the Quick Stop just off Interstate 295 in Richmond. It occurred just after a car had driven over the underground fuel tank. No injuries have been reported,...
RICHMOND, ME
Bangor Daily News

Maine’s planned $850 relief payments could come earlier than expected

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine may speed up distributing planned $850 checks that have emerged as a bipartisan initiative in Gov. Janet Mills’ latest budget proposal, even though logistical hurdles lie ahead of attempts to deliver them electronically for the first time. Most Mainers could get checks beginning in...
MAINE STATE
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
B98.5

71-Year-Old Woman Killed in Horrific 4-Vehicle Maine Crash

Graphic photos released by police show at least one vehicle nearly completely mangled and resting on its roof on a Maine road. According to WGME 13, a 71-year-old woman is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Avenue in Portland, Maine. Police say the crash involved at...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Small Maine Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
HOWLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy