How Tom Brady’s secret plan to get to the Dolphins unraveled

The Tom Brady-to-Dolphins rumors are not going away as it appears there was much more bubbling beneath the surface.

Brady, who ended his retirement after 40 days, announced in March that he’s returning to the Buccaneers at quarterback for his 23rd season. This scenario, it seems, was an alternate route after certain events sunk his originally charted course for the Dolphins organization, where he was close to becoming a minority owner, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Thursday , with the possibility of perhaps playing under center.

In addition to Brady, former Saints coach Sean Payton was also eyed in the Dolphins’ future plans, as PFT reported in late February. A league source elaborated to the Boston Globe in a report published Friday how Brady wanted a veteran coach and one “that he trusted, such as Payton.”

But what about Brady’s future on the field? It’s possible the Dolphins would have eventually engaged in discussions with the Buccaneers once the quarterback was locked in as a Miami executive, per both outlets.

Brady announced on Feb. 1 that he was stepping away after 22 seasons. Hours later, Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league alleging racial discrimination, naming the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos in the suit. The Dolphins’ plans for a Brady-Payton union then collapsed.

Fast-forward to mid-March, and a still-retired Brady is seen at a soccer match in the UK for Manchester United, a team owned by the Glazers, who also happen to own the Buccaneers. Brady’s short-lived retirement came to an end the next day.

Though back with the Buccaneers, an apparent thorn in Brady’s side remained: head coach Bruce Arians.

In the weeks following Brady’s initial retirement statement, former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger alleged the quarterback’s decision to move on from the game was due to his “souring” relationship with Arians .

“The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring,” he tweeted at the time.

Ohrnberger detailed in a follow-up message that Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich would get to work on game plans while Arians rehabbed his Achilles in the early morning hours. The coach “would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done,” per Ohrnberger, with Brady and Leftwich feeling “undermined.”

But in late March, days after Brady returned and free agency began, Arians dropped an evening bombshell that he would be moving to the front office and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles would be taking over.

Brady, according to the Tampa Bay Times , was told about Arians’ decision “either the same day or a day after the quarterback announced he was ending his retirement.”

Both Arians and Brady have denied there were issues between the two, but the timing of his return is quite a coincidence.

Though Brady may be locked into 2022 with the Buccaneers, all eyes will certainly be on the quarterback next year, when he is due to become a free agent.