Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gurriel will miss some time after the Houston first baseman left for paternity reasons. Expect Aledmys Diaz to see more at-bats while Gurriel is absent. On three batted balls this season, Gurriel has...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO