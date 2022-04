City Commission to Continue Public Hearing for Proposed Lake Miriam Apartment Complex. The Lakeland City Commission indicated at its Friday morning agenda study that it will postpone the public hearing on a 244 dwelling unit apartment complex proposed to be located on approximately 12.07 acres south of Lake Miriam Square Shopping Center, north of Lake Miriam Drive, east of S. Florida Avenue and west of Lakeland Highlands Middle School from its March 21st City Commission meeting to the April 4th City Commission meeting. The City Commission will formally vote on the continuance on Monday at its Commission meeting.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO