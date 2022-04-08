Will Warner Bros. Discovery Hike HBO Max Prices?

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO