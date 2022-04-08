ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will Warner Bros. Discovery Hike HBO Max Prices?

By Todd Spangler
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia and Discovery are on the cusp of officially closing their deal. With the change in leadership at the new Warner Bros. Discovery, will there be pricing changes for the new conglomerate’s flagship HBO Max streaming service?. Insiders say there aren’t any immediate plans to alter HBO Max’s...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kilar
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Price Floor#Relative Price#Discovery Hike#Variety Warner Bros#Discovery New Logo#Discovery Plus#Hulu
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Amazon closes acquisition of MGM in blockbuster $8.54 BILLION deal: Tech giant will now own rights to $7B James Bond franchise and other classics

Amazon has closed on its $8.45 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, buying the rights to some of the production company's iconic stable of films that includes the Rocky and James Bond franchises. 'MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad...
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Outdoing Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ In High-Profile Movie Duel

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s Turning Red, the studio’s latest animated feature to be re-routed to Disney+ from movie theaters, topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart in its debut. The film collected 1.7 billion minutes of viewing, easily outdistancing Netflix’s The Adam Project, which premiered the same day (March 11) and drew 1.36 billion minutes to rank No. 4. Netflix’s five-season medieval drama The Last Kingdom and new thriller series Pieces of Her finished second and third, respectively, for the period of March 7 to 13. Nielsen measures viewing via a TV set for Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime...
MOVIES
AL.com

HBO Max, Discovery Plus to merge streaming services

Streaming services Discovery Plus and HBO Max are expected to merge later this year, according to a report on Variety.com. Discovery — which is about to become Warner Bros. Discovery within the next month — has confirmed its plans to combine Discovery Plus and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max into one platform, the report said.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Here’s Everything in Warner Bros. Discovery’s Game-Changing Library: Film, TV and News

With Discovery’s $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia official, the new Warner Bros. Discovery houses a treasure trove of assets that rivals those of the entertainment giants, including Disney and Netflix. Warner Bros.’ legacy content and award-winning development strategies complement Discovery’s strength in unscripted programming, which includes programming from the...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Discussing Options Regarding Ezra Miller's DCEU Future

Ezra Miller has been in a lot of headlines as they are recently arrested in Hawaii due to a physical confrontation that happened in a karaoke bar and a couple also filed a restraining order against them due to alleged assault and death threat. Due to their recent troubling issues, there are a lot of people who are wondering about their future as The Flash in the DCEU and if Warner Bros. will make a course of action about it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy