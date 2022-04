Ostensively a kid’s record— the muppet that shares the cover would seem to indicate that at least that’s the intent—The Joy of Music lives up to its title. It’s an unabashed musical celebration, one that expresses absolute optimism, no small feat in an era of dire despair. Ben Rector is on record as saying he was determined to take chances with this record, but it’s hard to ascertain any real risk in an exuberant endeavor like this, other than the possibility that some cynical types might label him a bit of a Pollyanna.

