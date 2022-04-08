ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian truck is a Top 16 finalist for Illinois’ Makers Madness contest

By WGLT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivian’s R1T electric pickup is one of the Top 16 finalists in the Makers Madness bracket-style tournament – with online voters deciding what they think is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. The Normal-made Rivian truck is competing one-on-one in the current round of voting against Jackpoint...

