Yung Lean (feat. FKA twigs), 'Bliss'

The last traditional album Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp released was 2014’s The Inevitable End, which they called their “goodbye to the traditional album format.” Now, the duo are preparing to release Profound Mysteries, a 10-song collection that, per a press release, is “an expanded creative universe and a prodigious conceptual project.” We’ve already shared four songs that will appear on Profound Mysteries: “This Time, This Place” featuring Beki Mari, “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” “The Ladder,” and a Alison Goldfrapp collab “Impossible.” Now, Röyksopp have shared another track. On “Breathe,” Röyksopp team up with Norwegian singer-songwriter Astrid S.
Comments / 0