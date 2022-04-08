Yung Lean (feat. FKA twigs), 'Bliss'

Yung Lean is a legend in his own right. As a pivotal force in the cloud rap era, the Swedish rapper created a whole universe out of his eccentricities through ethereal sounds and sad boy vibes. However, some are just getting put on to him. The rapper's single, "Ginseng Strip 2002" transformed into a viral hit recently, thanks to TikTok, but it seems like it couldn't come at a better time. With his new album Stardust set to drop on April 8th, the rapper came through with his latest single, "Trip." The rapper dashes through the upbeat, electronically-tinged production with nonchalant, speedy flows on his latest record that he initially teased at a show in Oslo earlier this month.

