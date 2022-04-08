SECU Foundation awards $40K grant to Note in the Pocket

Holding the $40K check from left are NITP Board Chair Dana Green, SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell, NITP Development Director Sarah Caldwell, and NITP Executive Director Dallas Bonavita surrounded by SECU and SECU Foundation representatives. Contributed photo

RALEIGH — During a ceremony held last week, SECU Foundation announced a $40,000 grant for the Wake County nonprofit organization Note in the Pocket (NITP).

The funding will help advance NITP’s vision for the operation and continued growth of its clothing program for underserved school-aged children.

The organization’s strategic goals include expanding distribution sites, service areas and developing a statewide model to further increase its impact in the state.

Note in the Pocket became an official ministry in 2012 through Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and received its nonprofit status a year later.

It now serves some 5,000 children annually, partnering with various schools, community groups and social services agencies to distribute quality clothing to children from homeless and low-income families.

NITP’s goal is to donate a full wardrobe of matching, stylish, school-appropriate clothing to children in need. Each set is accompanied with a note that reads, “You are loved.”

“This organization is making an incredible impact in the lives of thousands of North Carolina’s most vulnerable children and families,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director.

“The gift of clothing conveys a message of love and hope and empowers children with the self-confidence to succeed in academic and social environments. SECU Foundation is proud to help Note in the Pocket grow and increase their capacity to reach deeper into other regions of North Carolina to provide services to more underserved families.”

According to NITP Executive Director Dallas Bonavita, “Note in the Pocket is excited to work with SECU Foundation in this mission building alliance designed to strengthen our ability to address clothing insecurity in North Carolina. This grant will provide vital funding to further our growth and expansion plans, enabling our organization to provide clothing to areas with tremendous need.”