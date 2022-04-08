ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Heading to Disney+ To Become Streamer’s First Live Series

By Jami Ellen
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZMcN_0f3eSN7x00

From watching Jerry Springer do the Tango to JoJo Siwa’s Fox Trot, Dancing With The Stars has been running for 16 years, and 30 seasons — and has no plans of stopping. This iconic live show has been picked up for another two seasons (Seasons 31 and 32), but with a big twist: instead of airing on ABC, the show will move to Disney+ to become the streaming service’s first ever live series.

Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said via a press release provided to Decider. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Since its premiere in 2005, Dancing With The Stars has been a staple of ABC. ABC notes that they plan to use the NFL’s Monday Night Football to occupy Dancing With The Stars’s 8-10 pm fall slot. While this switch is unprecedented for the Disney owned companies, moving to Disney+ does time out nicely with the service’s move to add a cheaper, ad-supported tier in the Fall, as well as an increase in the amount of content coming to the streamer.

Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television noted. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Added Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, “The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing with the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand.”

All corporate-speak aside, this is a pretty big deal not just in terms of taking a venerable — and still popular — franchise and moving it from broadcast to streaming. It also signals a break from the rhythm of new original series on Wednesdays, new movies on Fridays that has dominated the Disney+ schedule for the past year (previously, all major content dropped on Fridays).

At the current time there’s no word when Dancing with the Stars will air live, but chances are it will occupy an 8pm ET slot as before. Will it change the game? Or prove to be a costly experiment? As they say on Dancing with the Stars: I guess we’ll see! They don’t actually say that on Dancing with the Stars.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Walden
Person
Jerry Springer
Person
Jojo
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Rob Mills
Person
Jojo Siwa
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Hope Goes Ballistic After Liam’s Latest — and Biggest? — Screw-Up: ‘This Is a Nightmare!’

Tested again! It’s Logan vs. Spencer when this married couple square off over his latest blunder… who will prevail?!?. In a new promo, Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton bring the big drama as their Bold & Beautiful characters face off in Brooke’s living room over yet another difference of opinion. The question is, “Who will prevail?”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney Television#Dancing With The Stars#Abc
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars & EPs on the Stellaride Wedding, a Boden-Centric Episode, and More

After a short break, Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 6, and there is plenty coming up to get fans excited. It seems like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may finally be on track for a wedding sooner rather than later after they reconciled following her absence and he gave her that ring. Plus, there’s an episode that’s entirely focused on Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) which sounds like you won’t want to miss, as well as more ahead for paramedic Violet Mikami’s (Hanako Greensmith) romance.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans in uproar as bosses deliver disappointing update on season ten

It looks like it's going to be a while before we can sit down to catch new episodes of our favourite One Chicago shows. Following the news of NBC's scheduling shake-up this Wednesday which will see the latest episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med replaced with three hours of repeats, it's been revealed that new episodes will not air next week either.
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy