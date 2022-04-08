ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

It’s Really Nice to Have ‘iCarly’ Again

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

Most days the internet feels like a cesspool of bad takes, misinformed opinions, and oneupmanship. But it didn’t used to be that way. There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the internet was a creative haven, an exciting place where anything was possible. That memory of Web 2.0 is one that iCarly has brought back into our lives with its revival on Paramount+. And it’s so refreshing to have it back.

This isn’t to say that this new take on iCarly is stuck in 2007. The revival has several small moments that make it clear that we’re in the 2020s. At one point in this new season, Laci Mosley’s underrated Harper quips, “Carly, I’m Black. If I spend too much time at the courthouse, something ends up being my fault.” In that same Season 2 episode, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) has to defend herself in court for the many times she pranked her neurotic doorman Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley) on her old show. Even as Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress) defend themselves, Harper and the show itself side-eye their treatment of this annoying but innocent hospitality worker. This isn’t just “woke” iCarly . It’s a series that’s eager to examine what it did wrong in the past and grow from those mistakes.

But no matter how much growth happens, the comedy never drifts too far from its mid-aughts roots. Carly’s show, just like in the past, is defined by random silliness rather than highly specific skills or lectures disguised as dances. For example, at one point she tries to replace her patented Random Dancing with the far more sophisticated Random Eating. It’s a change as ridiculous as it sounds.

More On: iCarly (2021) How To Watch 'iCarly’ Season 2 on Paramount+ Best TV Reboots Of 2021 Stream It Or Skip It: 'Head Of The Class' On HBO Max, Where Isabella Gomez Teaches A Group Of Teen Geniuses In A Reboot Of The '80s Sitcom 'iCarly' Tries to Break the Birthday Curse in This Exclusive Clip

Even when Carly finds herself in the middle of a social media takedown, nothing ever feels quite that devastating. Instead of rants that somehow circle back to Carly failing society — a staple of takedowns in the modern age — the insults lobbed at her are generically mean. In “iGuess Everyone Just Hates Me Now”, the controversy weighing on her is a personal one. It’s not a mob of faceless fans attacking a questionable video but two former friends airing their grudge out for the internet to see. Even the way Carly solves this problem feels wonderfully wholesome. She apologizes, and the beast that is the internet settles down.

On some levels, that embodies what the internet was when iCarly premiered. It was a wild west that encouraged out-of-the-box ideas and celebrated authentic weirdness. Over time, it morphed into the digital space we use now, one defined by sponsorships, pseudo-celebrities who can never stop thinking about their brand, and creators with release schedules that are so rigorous they make corporate America look easy. The internet has become more sterilized than ever, but iCarly still manages to live in those brightly colored and lawless days.

It helps that iCarly’ s writing is just as strong as ever and that Cosgrove, Mosley, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress all nail the specific slapstick routine required to make this show work. But seeing a bunch of goofy friends band together to make something silly is nice. In its latest iteration, iCarly revives the digital dream of the 2000s, and it’s so good to have it back.

New episodes of iCarly premiere on Paramount+ on Fridays.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Rob Lowe and His Son to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

It will be a family affair on Netflix‘s newly greenlit comedy Unstable as Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are set to lead the series. The father-and-son duo, who have won over fans with their humorous relationship on social media, will star in the scripted comedy about an introverted young man who takes a job working for his wildly eccentric father at a cutting-edge biotech research company. It is said to be inspired by the way John Owen often trolls his dad on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Will ‘The Dropout’ Have a Season 2?

It’s been a journey full of fraud, Yoda, and deepened voices, but The Dropout has finally come to an end. This month, Hulu wrapped up its miniseries about the rise and fall of both Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes. But some stories are so good, it’s hard to say goodbye to them. Wondering if there will be new episodes of The Dropout? Here’s everything we currently know about the future of this Hulu original. Is The Dropout Season 2 Happening? Unfortunately, that seems unlikely. Because it’s been marketed as a miniseries, that typically means a one season and done deal. Then there’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Isabella Gomez
Person
Jerry Trainor
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarly#Web 2 0#Paramount
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ On Netflix, A TV Star Who Abused His Power To Abuse Kids

This two-part true-crime docuseries comes with a trigger warning. But you’ll have to keep watching into the second part for this new Netflix series to pull the trigger on all of the monstrous abuses British DJ and TV star Jimmy Savile perpetrated on hundreds of young children without getting caught. JIMMY SAVILE: A BRITISH HORROR STORY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We’re first introduced to Jimmy Savile in an old TV clip, audience of older white people applauding him as he takes the stage, announcing the start of his hit series for the BBC, Jim’ll Fix It. A small child...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Hallmark Seals the Deal! Holly Robinson Peete Will Continue Making Christmas Movies for the Feel-Good Network

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest actress to sign an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. Peete has starred in several films for the network including the Morning Show Mysteries franchise of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Meet the Peetes, Hallmark Channel’s first entry into the unscripted reality show arena. The deal includes exclusivity on holiday movies starring the former 21 Jump Street actress.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy