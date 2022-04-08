It’s Really Nice to Have ‘iCarly’ Again

Most days the internet feels like a cesspool of bad takes, misinformed opinions, and oneupmanship. But it didn’t used to be that way. There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the internet was a creative haven, an exciting place where anything was possible. That memory of Web 2.0 is one that iCarly has brought back into our lives with its revival on Paramount+. And it’s so refreshing to have it back.

This isn’t to say that this new take on iCarly is stuck in 2007. The revival has several small moments that make it clear that we’re in the 2020s. At one point in this new season, Laci Mosley’s underrated Harper quips, “Carly, I’m Black. If I spend too much time at the courthouse, something ends up being my fault.” In that same Season 2 episode, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) has to defend herself in court for the many times she pranked her neurotic doorman Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley) on her old show. Even as Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress) defend themselves, Harper and the show itself side-eye their treatment of this annoying but innocent hospitality worker. This isn’t just “woke” iCarly . It’s a series that’s eager to examine what it did wrong in the past and grow from those mistakes.

But no matter how much growth happens, the comedy never drifts too far from its mid-aughts roots. Carly’s show, just like in the past, is defined by random silliness rather than highly specific skills or lectures disguised as dances. For example, at one point she tries to replace her patented Random Dancing with the far more sophisticated Random Eating. It’s a change as ridiculous as it sounds.

More On: iCarly (2021) How To Watch 'iCarly’ Season 2 on Paramount+ Best TV Reboots Of 2021 Stream It Or Skip It: 'Head Of The Class' On HBO Max, Where Isabella Gomez Teaches A Group Of Teen Geniuses In A Reboot Of The '80s Sitcom 'iCarly' Tries to Break the Birthday Curse in This Exclusive Clip

Even when Carly finds herself in the middle of a social media takedown, nothing ever feels quite that devastating. Instead of rants that somehow circle back to Carly failing society — a staple of takedowns in the modern age — the insults lobbed at her are generically mean. In “iGuess Everyone Just Hates Me Now”, the controversy weighing on her is a personal one. It’s not a mob of faceless fans attacking a questionable video but two former friends airing their grudge out for the internet to see. Even the way Carly solves this problem feels wonderfully wholesome. She apologizes, and the beast that is the internet settles down.

On some levels, that embodies what the internet was when iCarly premiered. It was a wild west that encouraged out-of-the-box ideas and celebrated authentic weirdness. Over time, it morphed into the digital space we use now, one defined by sponsorships, pseudo-celebrities who can never stop thinking about their brand, and creators with release schedules that are so rigorous they make corporate America look easy. The internet has become more sterilized than ever, but iCarly still manages to live in those brightly colored and lawless days.

It helps that iCarly’ s writing is just as strong as ever and that Cosgrove, Mosley, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress all nail the specific slapstick routine required to make this show work. But seeing a bunch of goofy friends band together to make something silly is nice. In its latest iteration, iCarly revives the digital dream of the 2000s, and it’s so good to have it back.

New episodes of iCarly premiere on Paramount+ on Fridays.