New Orleans Pelicans Lead NBA in H.E.A.R.T.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from hosting an NBA Playoffs play-in game. It’s all thanks to one stat.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from hosting an N.B.A. Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center. It is an impressive accomplishment worthy of Coach of the Year consideration for Willie Green. His squad is just days away from an elimination game versus the San Antonio Spurs after a 1-12 start.

Digging deep into the stat sheets and seeing how the team interacts beyond the game, it is clear this resurgence back into the playoff conversation comes down to one stat. It's a stat beyond basic percentages, on/off-net ratings per 100 possessions, R.A.P.T.O.R. ratings, L.E.B.R.O.N. data, and any other analytically creative metric. It has been clear for months now. New Orleans is second to none in H.E.A.R.T .

This team is Humble, Energetic, Appreciative, Resilient, and, most of all , Trusting . Green and the players have used those exact words in recent press conferences.

After a road win over the Lakers, he said, "It's been a long journey to get to this point, starting the season off the way we did. It's a credit to the guys in the locker room and the people in our organization. More importantly, it's a credit to God. Just keeping Him first in everything that we do. Giving Him praise and glory and just staying with it. Trusting. Believing. The season's not over, we still have a long way to go, but we're just building confidence and momentum at the right time."

It was a trust in Trey Murphy III that changed the game. The rookie said, "We just came out with a lot of energy, we just played together, we shared the ball, and I just got to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to do any of that stuff. Coach Green told me before I got in, 'Look, we got nothing to lose. Just go hoop,' and it put a lot of confidence in me and made me settle down a lot. I really appreciate him for that."

Green said this preseason he would coach from a place of love. He lived up to that promise, and so have the guys on the court. Every single player to suit up this season has trusted the process, and it has culminated in what will be the biggest 83rd game party the N.B.A. has ever seen. The league sees what is happening and has flexed the season's last two games to national broadcasts.

Willy Hernangomez said the season's journey has been "amazing because I said between our guys in the locker room that this might be one of the best locker rooms I've ever been around, even the national team. It's so funny to be around this locker room, it's so humble…the future is bright. Everybody in New Orleans will be so excited about this team and this organization."

The fans (affectionately the Pels12) are doing their part to show an appreciation for everyone who helped get them to this point. Josh Hart received a prolonged standing ovation late in the first quarter. It would not be surprising to see Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the stands for the play-in game next week. The family culture is strong. Those two guys are still a part of this season's team story.

The organization has been fully embracing the city's identity. The social media team is at the heart of the hilariously petty comebacks at some of the more ill-informed narratives tossed out about the team. There is even a "Cash Money Records takin' over the Smoothie King Center concert at halftime this Sunday. Two globally known but locally grown musical greats, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh, will be performing at halftime to close out the regular season.

The Pelicans beat Portland by 33 without Brandon Ingram. They are peaking at the right time and will get Ingram and possibly Zion Williamson back for the playoffs. Doubt their three-point shooting, experience on the bench, and lack of chemistry, but no one can ever question this team's heart. Not after they've Griddy'd their way back into the playoff race.

Hernangomez explained this team wants to give the fans at least one more guaranteed home game. He said, "We want that game here in New Orleans. We want the city to get crazy. We need that. It's going to be fantastic to play at home. The crowd has been really amazing. It's so fun to play right now with the fans, and it feels like we have another player with us. Hopefully, we can win one more game, or San Antonio lose the next one, so we can have the game. We need everybody to be here the first game because we're trying to get to the playoffs, so step by step, everybody's got to help each other to make it happen."

