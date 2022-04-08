ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans Lead NBA in H.E.A.R.T.

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359YXi_0f3eSCPy00

The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from hosting an NBA Playoffs play-in game. It’s all thanks to one stat.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from hosting an N.B.A. Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center. It is an impressive accomplishment worthy of Coach of the Year consideration for Willie Green. His squad is just days away from an elimination game versus the San Antonio Spurs after a 1-12 start.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Digging deep into the stat sheets and seeing how the team interacts beyond the game, it is clear this resurgence back into the playoff conversation comes down to one stat. It's a stat beyond basic percentages, on/off-net ratings per 100 possessions, R.A.P.T.O.R. ratings, L.E.B.R.O.N. data, and any other analytically creative metric. It has been clear for months now. New Orleans is second to none in H.E.A.R.T .

This team is Humble, Energetic, Appreciative, Resilient, and, most of all , Trusting . Green and the players have used those exact words in recent press conferences.

After a road win over the Lakers, he said, "It's been a long journey to get to this point, starting the season off the way we did. It's a credit to the guys in the locker room and the people in our organization. More importantly, it's a credit to God. Just keeping Him first in everything that we do. Giving Him praise and glory and just staying with it. Trusting. Believing. The season's not over, we still have a long way to go, but we're just building confidence and momentum at the right time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCqmg_0f3eSCPy00

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It was a trust in Trey Murphy III that changed the game. The rookie said, "We just came out with a lot of energy, we just played together, we shared the ball, and I just got to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to do any of that stuff. Coach Green told me before I got in, 'Look, we got nothing to lose. Just go hoop,' and it put a lot of confidence in me and made me settle down a lot. I really appreciate him for that."

Green said this preseason he would coach from a place of love. He lived up to that promise, and so have the guys on the court. Every single player to suit up this season has trusted the process, and it has culminated in what will be the biggest 83rd game party the N.B.A. has ever seen. The league sees what is happening and has flexed the season's last two games to national broadcasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rpiy1_0f3eSCPy00

Apr 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans mascot Pierre the Pelican reacts during a time out against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Hernangomez said the season's journey has been "amazing because I said between our guys in the locker room that this might be one of the best locker rooms I've ever been around, even the national team. It's so funny to be around this locker room, it's so humble…the future is bright. Everybody in New Orleans will be so excited about this team and this organization."

The fans (affectionately the Pels12) are doing their part to show an appreciation for everyone who helped get them to this point. Josh Hart received a prolonged standing ovation late in the first quarter. It would not be surprising to see Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the stands for the play-in game next week. The family culture is strong. Those two guys are still a part of this season's team story.

The organization has been fully embracing the city's identity. The social media team is at the heart of the hilariously petty comebacks at some of the more ill-informed narratives tossed out about the team. There is even a "Cash Money Records takin' over the Smoothie King Center concert at halftime this Sunday. Two globally known but locally grown musical greats, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh, will be performing at halftime to close out the regular season.

The Pelicans beat Portland by 33 without Brandon Ingram. They are peaking at the right time and will get Ingram and possibly Zion Williamson back for the playoffs. Doubt their three-point shooting, experience on the bench, and lack of chemistry, but no one can ever question this team's heart. Not after they've Griddy'd their way back into the playoff race.

Hernangomez explained this team wants to give the fans at least one more guaranteed home game. He said, "We want that game here in New Orleans. We want the city to get crazy. We need that. It's going to be fantastic to play at home. The crowd has been really amazing. It's so fun to play right now with the fans, and it feels like we have another player with us. Hopefully, we can win one more game, or San Antonio lose the next one, so we can have the game. We need everybody to be here the first game because we're trying to get to the playoffs, so step by step, everybody's got to help each other to make it happen."

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Willie Green
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Mannie Fresh
Person
Alvin Gentry
theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Anthony Davis Has Honest Response To Trade Rumors

Anthony Davis isn’t concerned with trade rumors surrounding him this coming offseason. Tensions are high in Los Angeles as the Lakers missed the playoffs (and even the play-in tournament) after many expected them to be a contender this season. The Lakers were in control of their own destiny throughout...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The New Orleans Pelicans#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

Kenny Smith Says Michael Jordan Is ‘The Most Fundamentally Sound Basketball Player That Ever Lived’: “That’s The One Thing He Does Not Get Credit For.”

Michael Jordan was an enormous figure in the NBA during his legendary career. Jordan was one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world during his stint in the NBA, and dominated the rest of the league. While Jordan's competitiveness and desire to win have been spoken about to a great extent, one NBA legend thinks his fundamentals are not spoken about enough.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star PG Tyrese Proctor commits to Blue Devils as they load up on 2023 stars

Duke has all but officially locked up the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle as Jon Scheyer takes the reins of the program from Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, and it may very well be heading in that same direction in the 2023 class after landing blue-chip guard recruit Tyrese Proctor -- the third five-star commit in the cycle -- in a huge recruiting win on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
237
Followers
77
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy