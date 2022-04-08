ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Biden: Romney, Collins, and Murkowski deserve 'enormous credit' for backing Jackson

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The three Republican senators who voted alongside all 50 Democrats to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson received a shoutout from President Biden on Friday, echoing remarks made by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) a day prior. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Susan...

theweek.com

Comments / 48

Doc Black
2d ago

RINOS— They should be ashamed!!! Why do they not just switch parties it’s obvious they are nowhere near Republican standards

Reply(3)
35
Ronald Schergen
1d ago

They deserve nothing biden is brain dead the others are fake republicans

Reply(1)
25
Jon Long
1d ago

I’m from the state of Maine and I’m ashamed to say that Susan Collins is our senator…

Reply
13
Related
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Maine Government
State
Maine State
Local
Alaska Government
City
Jackson, ME
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz's troll of Judge Jackson backfires: Books he mocked now top of Amazon best-seller list

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks to a display of a children's book on race while speaking during the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2022. (Photo illustration by Salon/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Democrats#Supreme Court#Gop#Republicans
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy