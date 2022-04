By pretty much any measure, Bo Bichette had a very productive 2021 season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The scary part of that is how much more he thinks he can accomplish. Bichette revealed that he was fighting his mechanics for virtually the entire season, and that he felt he was overthinking his swing. The young shortstop said the last few games of the season were the only times he felt like himself.

