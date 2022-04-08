ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Not Our Jurisdiction

By Micah Drew
Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

6:40 a.m. Someone trying to call in sick to work accidentally hit the emergency button instead. 9:32 a.m. Someone reported their vehicle had been broken into and a single glove was left on the seat. 11:12 a.m. Some drug needles were found in the...

flatheadbeacon.com

CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire

Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction hearing more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie “To Die For.”. A homeowner in the Upper Valley learned the hard way that brush fire season is here early this year. Consumer Crackdown:...
AGRICULTURE
CBS LA

One arrested, three still at large in connection with Oct. 2021 follow-home-robbery

Authorities are still looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a follow-home-robbery that occurred in Los Angeles in October, which saw over $600,000 in property stolen. One of the four suspects wanted was arrested on Friday however, after authorities were able to discern that 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale was involved in the incident. During arrest, officers located a handgun on his person. They later discovered several more firearms, a large amount of drugs and over $20,000 in cash during a search of his residence. Hale was arrested by the recently formed Follow-Home Task Force. The initial incident unfolded on Oct. 29,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide in Bar Stabbing

A Kalispell man who allegedly stabbed another man’s throat with a box cutter at an eastside Kalispell bar on Tuesday night has been charged in Flathead County District Court with a felony count of attempted deliberate homicide. Brockton Lorn Ferguson, 35, was booked into Flathead County Detention Center on...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

‘We are at a Critical Point’

As the Flathead Valley’s population growth continues to outpace its resources, Flathead County Undersheriff Wayne DuBois on April 5 told audience members at the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Growth Summit that county officials need to prioritize law enforcement to ensure public safety. Call volumes have spiked 20% since 2018,...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Amount of Fentanyl Seized 2022 in Surpasses 2021 Total

The amount of fentanyl seized by the Montana Highway Patrol just months into 2022 has already surpassed the 2021 total, MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said in a Thursday press release. According to the release, troopers confiscated 12,079 fentanyl pills through March 15, 2022, compared to just 3,800 in 2021. Arrests...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

How Now Brown Cow?

5:37 p.m. A man drank an entire bottle of vodka and then passed out in a women’s restroom. 7:17 p.m. An officer stopped a person wearing a cow costume who was rolling on the ground. It turned out to be a teenager doing it as a joke who verified his parents knew what he was up to.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Flathead Beacon

Robin Hood at Large

2:02 p.m. A woman reported she found an arrow that went through the front windshield of her car. 4:27 p.m. Four horses were running down the highway. 9:31 p.m. A woman reported a fight going on, but wouldn’t say where.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to volunteer during Spokane Gives month

SPOKANE, Wash. — During the month of April, the Spokane community is invited to participate in a variety of local volunteering opportunities. The Spokane Gives initiative promotes the expansion of philanthropy in the community and works to build the network between volunteers and non-profits. The initiative started as a week-long volunteer event in 2014, whereas now the entirety of April...
SPOKANE, WA
Flathead Beacon

Suicidal Man Taken into Custody Following Standoff

Flathead County authorities on Wednesday afternoon safely transported an armed, suicidal man to Logan Health for mental health services after he pleaded with law enforcement to shoot him in downtown Kalispell, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Kalispell police officers responded to a report at 12:50 p.m. of...
KALISPELL, MT

