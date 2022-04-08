ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Teams searching for man in Red River near Grand Forks

By Tasha Carvell
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. – Rescue teams are searching along the banks of the Red River near downtown...

740thefan.com

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Man dies in early morning Grand Forks apartment fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in an apartment fire Saturday in Grand Forks. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to 21 South 4th Street around 4:17 a.m. Saturday after a report of smoke in the complex. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found one person dead inside an apartment. The […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Police: Death of Grand Forks man was accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found behind a Grand Forks nightclub last month has been ruled accidental. Police say their investigation into the death of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez is complete and that the Grand Forks man died of hypothermia. He was reported missing Feb. 6 after he […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Grand Forks, MN
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
East Grand Forks, MN
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Head-On Crash Reported In Cass County

POWERS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened in Powers Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 371 near Haddix Circle Northwest at about 7:30 a.m. Investigators say that a Chevrolet was traveling north on the highway when it crossed into the opposing traffic lane, striking a Ford. Further details were not immediately available, but the State Patrol said that the crash did involve at least one fatality.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Grand#Eyewitness
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

High-Risk Fargo search warrant leads to several detained, one arrest

(Fargo, ND) -- Several people were detained, and one was placed under arrest after law enforcement agencies in Fargo executed a high-risk search warrant. The knock-and-announce warrant was served around 8 p.m. Thursday night in the 25-hundred block of 14th Street South in Fargo. No one was injured. Flash-bangs were used when the warrant was served to create a distraction for the suspects so officers could more easily perform their duties.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota tribal nation has officially assumed ownership of mineral rights under the Missouri River, snatching the title back from the state in a dispute that has gone on for more than two centuries. The Bureau of Indian Affairs filed notice in federal court on Monday that it recorded title […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Will a snowstorm impact North Dakota next week?

While North Dakotans will enjoy the seasonable weekend, all eyes are on next week’s cool down and potential winter weather. An unseasonably cold air mass will meet a low-pressure system from the west and that could mean a messy commute and potentially large snowfall totals for parts of ND. The uncertainty lies in the track […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy