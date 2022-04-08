ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets sign top prospect Kent Johnson to three-year, entry-level deal

By Ethan Hetu
 2 days ago
Michigan forward Kent Johnson signed his contract with the Blue Jackets. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Blue Jackets announced that they signed top prospect Kent Johnson to a three-year, entry-level contract. Johnson is expected to join the team on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut in the team’s Wednesday contest against the Montreal Canadiens, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Johnson, 19, was the fifth overall selection in the 2021 draft, coming off of a freshman season at the University of Michigan where he posted 27 points in 26 games. Johnson is a dazzling playmaker who has become one of the most consistently creative players outside of the NHL this season. In his sophomore season at Michigan, which recently ended in an overtime loss to the University of Denver, Johnson improved his production, posting 37 points in 32 games. Johnson has experience at both winger and center, so while he has been utilized more as a winger it will be interesting to see how Columbus coach Brad Larsen chooses to deploy him.

Additionally, the unique package of skills Johnson brings to the game caught the attention of Hockey Canada’s Olympic selectors, and Johnson represented his country at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where he collected five points in four games. Johnson won’t turn 20 until October, but if his skill and playmaking ability at the college level (and his brief showing at the Olympics) are any indication, he should make the Blue Jackets’ on-ice product a lot more exciting sooner rather than later.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes officially sign prospect Jack McBain following trade from Wild

Though it was clear a deal was coming immediately after they acquired him from the Minnesota Wild, Jack McBain’s entry-level contract has been officially announced by the Arizona Coyotes. While the team did not release specific information on the deal, CapFriendly reported earlier this week that it will start in 2021-22 and carry an NHL cap hit of $883,750.
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Taylor Hall avoids suspension, earns $5K fine for punching Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin

The Boston Bruins will not be losing Taylor Hall for any length of time after his punch on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin Tuesday night. Though Lyubushkin left the game with an injury and did not return, Hall has been issued a $5,000 fine — the maximum amount under the current CBA — instead of any further supplementary discipline. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators won’t lose star rookie Tanner Jeannot, either, as he was given a $2,000 fine for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators expected to sign 2020 No. 5 pick Jake Sanderson 'in coming days'

Though a recent hand injury was an unexpected variable in the situation, there was very little doubt that Ottawa Senators top prospect Jake Sanderson would sign with the team at the conclusion of his season. After North Dakota was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by Notre Dame on Thursday – due in no small part to Sanderson’s injury absence – his signing now seems imminent.
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres defenseman Colin Miller enters COVID protocol

While COVID-related absences have slowed down significantly since last season and earlier this season, they are not totally a thing of the past just yet. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that defenseman Colin Miller has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will be out for the foreseeable future. The Sabres are set to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday night, so Miller will obviously be unable to play in that game as the Sabres might have originally planned.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks sign newly acquired Drew Helleson to entry-level deal

After acquiring him from the Colorado Avalanche Monday as part of the Josh Manson trade, the Anaheim Ducks announced that they signed defender Drew Helleson to a three-year, entry-level contract. Helleson was drafted 47th overall in the 2019 draft by the Avalanche, and he was packaged alongside a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Manson, a quality top-four defenseman. His inclusion in such a high-profile trade combined with the team signing him this quickly after acquiring him indicates that Helleson is likely viewed quite highly by the Ducks’ front office.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators winger Tyler Ennis out for the season after taking hard hit

Ottawa Senators winger Tyler Ennis is out for the rest of the season, per Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun. This comes after Ennis was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings after taking a hard hit along the boards. The Senators are 27th in the NHL with a 25-37-6 record and are playing for pride more than anything else this season, so losing Ennis is not a major issue for the team, but it is an unfortunate development for a squad that values everything he brings on and off the ice.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jonathan Toews discusses future in Chicago

When Brandon Hagel, a 23-year-old forward signed and developed by the Chicago Blackhawks, was traded last week, it showed just how serious general manager Kyle Davidson is in his attempt to rebuild the organization. The team is expected to sell off many of its biggest assets and build through the draft, having already acquired several high draft picks in recent days.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto places Ondrej Kase on LTIR, makes three emergency recalls

After losing three starters in Tuesday night’s game against the rival Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs were left with little choice but to tweak their roster. Up against the salary cap and managing a number of injuries, Toronto has opted to move forward Ondrej Kase to the Long-Term Injured Reserve, CapFriendly reports.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi to eight-year extension

Now that he could officially ink an eight-year deal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is locked in with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced an eight-year extension that will carry an average annual value of $4.82M. PuckPedia reports the full breakdown:. 2022-23: $4.0M. 2023-24: $4.5M. 2024-25: $4.82M. 2025-26: $4.82M. 2026-27: $4.82M. 2027-28: $5.2M.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Top draft prospect David Jiricek makes Czechia's training camp roster

Among the top prospects for the 2022 draft, there are really only two defensemen who stand out as candidates to go in the top 10. One of them is Simon Nemec, the Slovakian standout who would have played in the U18 Worlds, U20 World Juniors and the Olympics all in the same season had COVID restrictions not put some of that action on pause. Nemec is a star in the Slovakian league already and will likely suit up for his country at the World Championships, as he did last year.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken recall Victor Rask from AHL

One of the last trades to come through NHL Central Registry before Monday’s deadline was a curious one between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. The Kraken would receive Victor Rask, while the Wild would essentially receive nothing in return, listing only future considerations. Minnesota was also retaining half of Rask’s contract, which made it seem more like trying to give the veteran forward a fresh start with another NHL franchise than anything else.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks sign second-round pick Alex Vlasic to entry-level deal

Adding to Tuesday's growing list of NCAA players signing their entry-level contracts, Alex Vlasic has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. Per the team, the deal will carry an $824,167 cap hit. Vlasic was drafted by the Blackhawks 43rd overall in the 2019 draft, just before another of today’s signings, Drew Helleson.
