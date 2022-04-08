Drunk and Disorderly Man Arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for DWI after a crash that occurred on Saturday, March 12. Bryon Michael Lucio, 21, and Marco Antonio Perez, 34, were both arrested for DWI, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department. At 2:20 a.m., police responded to an accident at the 3800 block of N. […]
Police say a Webster man was arrested on a robbery charge. According to a news release, State Police in Williamson arrested Ryan R. Shadders, 40, of Webster for robbery. Shadders forcibly stole $130.00 from an employee at the Ontario McDonald’s located on State Route 104. He was taken into custody and arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment.
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A suspect has been arrested for a non-lethal stabbing on Sunday morning. At 4:12 a.m., officers from the Sheboygan Police Department responded to north side home for reports of a stabbing. When the officers arrived they found that two brothers were fighting, which resulted in one of...
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman who was lying on a couch in 2019, according to Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office. On Monday Robert Rodricus Orr pleaded guilty to killing 32-year-old Bernice Williams. On January 29th, 2019, at a home...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Georgia woman after they say she left her toddler locked in a car alone for at least a half an hour while she played a gambling machine. Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an unattended child...
Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
ATLANTA — A community is grieving after a beloved Atlanta Police officer has died. Officer Jamaine "JC" Chester passed away Sunday. Atlanta Police said he was found dead in his home. "Our hearts are broke," Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to 11Alive. "Officer Chester was first class...
Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident March 8. Jacob Rodriguez is jailed on a bond of $50,000. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez forced himself upon a known acquaintance despite the victims repeated requests to stop. No other details were...
A Mississippi woman said she was the mother of the homeless teenager who made headlines last week after surrendering his dog to a shelter before later being reunited with the dog. The woman, who was not identified, spoke to WREG-TV in Memphis about the situation. The woman said she spotted...
MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
CALHOUN, Ga. — A Georgia woman was sentenced to 200 years in prison, plus 200 years probation, for subjecting her children to horrendous living conditions and allowing her husband to beat and torture them. The case emerged in Calhoun, Georgia in Feb. 2020, and the Cherokee County District Attorney's...
Two children are are fighting for their lives in hospital after being trapped in a house fire in Lancashire on Friday (April 8). Emergency services were called to the scene in Preston at around 8pm following reports of a blaze at a property with several people trapped inside. A spokesman...
Comments / 0