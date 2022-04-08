Berry College Bull Riding Saturday, April 9

Hopefully your liver has recovered from St. Patty's Day because April will feature Tour de Brew QC!. Tour de Brew will be on April 30. It's a bike ride along the Mississippi River, with stops that have music, drink specials, and activities for cyclists. Not only is it fun, but it's also helping out a good cause. Tour de Brew raises money for cancer nonprofits to help QC residents. This year, it will benefit LIVESTRONG programs at the YMCA's in Rock Island and Scott Counties and it will also benefit Children's Cancer Connection.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO