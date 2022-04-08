ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Berry, GA

Berry College Bull Riding Saturday, April 9

By Trena Howell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerry College’s bull riding event Battle on the Mountain returns on Saturday....

Related
B100

Time to Ride: Tour de Brew QC Coming Up in April

Hopefully your liver has recovered from St. Patty's Day because April will feature Tour de Brew QC!. Tour de Brew will be on April 30. It's a bike ride along the Mississippi River, with stops that have music, drink specials, and activities for cyclists. Not only is it fun, but it's also helping out a good cause. Tour de Brew raises money for cancer nonprofits to help QC residents. This year, it will benefit LIVESTRONG programs at the YMCA's in Rock Island and Scott Counties and it will also benefit Children's Cancer Connection.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Newberry Observer

Long signs to Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Dantzler Long will transition to the sport of rugby at Newberry College after signing her letter of intent last week. Long, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, has been playing soccer for six years, but recently decided to cross over to rugby in the fall. This means Long will be a player for the inaugural women’s rugby team at Newberry College.
NEWBERRY, SC
WRDW-TV

Major Rager returns to full capacity

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many tournament week traditions have finally returned to full capacity after two years of cancelations and smaller scale events. Major Rager was back to it’s full scale this year as COVID restrictions have lifted. For some concert goers, it’s a yearly tradition. “This...
MARTINEZ, GA

