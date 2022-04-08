ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Greece Police: Man fires gun at officers during domestic situation

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreece, N.Y. — A Greece man is facing several charges after police say he fired a gun at them when they responded for a domestic call. Police say they responded around 10 p.m. Thursday to Judy Ann Drive for a 911 call reporting...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Thibodaux man arrested for shooting ATV driver, firing at police officers

THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux man was arrested Thursday after he admitted to shooting an all-terrain vehicle driver and later shooting at Lafourche Parish deputies investigating the scene. According to police, deputies arrived near the intersection of Burma Road and Lefort Bypass Road in Thibodaux after reports that a...
THIBODAUX, LA
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greece, NY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hostage#Swat#Greece Town Court
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Woman Who Fatally Tossed Broadway Vocal Coach Barbara Maier Gustern To The Ground Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for the killing of Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself into authorities and was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, March 22, after she fatally shoved the 87-year-old woman to the ground. Gustern was getting into a cab outside of her Chelsea residence at the time of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy