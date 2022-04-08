ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Best Bets: Friday, April 8

By Josh Wagner Twitter profile: @jwaggs10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click...

Related
Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
Crosby out for Penguins against Rangers with illness

Forward leads team with 72 points; defenseman Marino also sidelined. Sidney Crosby is not playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday because of a non-COVID illness. Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists)...
Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 4/9/2022

The Colorado Avalanche will head into Western Canada for the tail end of their back-to-back set against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. This will be the second time that these two powerhouse teams will meet up this season, as the Avalanche were victors in their first meeting. The Avalanche have the best record in the league and are favorites to win not only the President’s Trophy but also the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have been on fire lately, winning their last six games and going 7-2-1 in their last 10 matchups. Who will come out on top tonight? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Oilers prediction and pick.
Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Letunov, Trivigno & More

Chris Kreider set a New York Rangers franchise record and moved closer to the 50 goal mark. President and general manager (GM) Chris Drury shored up his prospect list by acquiring Maxim Letunov and signing Bobby Trivigno while the Blueshirts might be able to take the Metropolitan Division. Kreider Sets...
New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
NHL Odds: Predators vs. Penguins prediction, odds, and pick – 4/10/2022

The Nashville Predators will head up into Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in this Sunday’s matinee matchup. Both of these teams are coming into this game on the tail end of back-to-back sets where they both lost yesterday. However, the Predators have to travel within that time while the Penguins stay in their own building. Which team will come out on top tonight? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Penguins prediction and pick.
The LA Kings should pursue goalie Dryden McKay

The LA Kings could use some goaltending depth in their prospect pipeline, and the 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner could be brought in without using a draft pick. The LA Kings prospect pool is consistently ranked in the top five of all prospect pools in the National Hockey League. The...
Capitals send Penguins to fourth straight loss, gain in Metro, wild card

PITTSBURGH -- Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal with 8:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals handed the Pittsburgh Penguins a fourth straight loss 6-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Wilson scored on a snap shot glove side to put Washington ahead 4-3, chipping the puck...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins/NHL Playoff Scenarios, San Jose Shakeup

Welcome to the deadzone. It is the soft part of the home stretch when most teams have their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket almost assuredly punched, a few are scrapping for seeding, coaches pray before bed their star players stay healthy, and we get a few meaningful divisional games interspersed with cute non-conference games. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have not made acquaintances in far too long but will do so on Saturday. The NHL playoff scenarios are forming, though the Vegas Golden Knights are the last X-factor whose fate could go either way. And the Buffalo Sabres weren’t too upset to see Michigan lose in the Frozen Four because they inked top overall pick Owen Power.
Rikard Grönborg Should Top the List for Next Flyers HC

The 2022-2023 season will mark the beginning of a new era for the Philadelphia Flyers. While the team needs to improve in many areas, the main focus this summer will be finding a new head coach. A breath of fresh air is not only needed on the ice, but also behind the bench.
NHL Rink Wrap: Rangers, Maple Leafs clinch; Denver wins NCAA title

Jack Roslovic is one of those players many of us forget a bit about until he enjoys the occasional explosive game. That fits the current situation. Over the previous six games, Roslovic went pointless, generating a meager five shots on goal. Then, all of a sudden, Roslovic earned the NHL player of the night nod for Saturday. He got there with a hat trick plus an assist.
