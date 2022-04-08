NHL Best Bets: Friday, April 8

The Colorado Avalanche will head into Western Canada for the tail end of their back-to-back set against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. This will be the second time that these two powerhouse teams will meet up this season, as the Avalanche were victors in their first meeting. The Avalanche have the best record in the league and are favorites to win not only the President’s Trophy but also the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have been on fire lately, winning their last six games and going 7-2-1 in their last 10 matchups. Who will come out on top tonight? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Oilers prediction and pick.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO