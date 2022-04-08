ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Stephanie Quayle

allaccess.com
 4 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Sky Music Group artist Stephanie Quayle is set to release her self-titled album on Friday, April 22nd. The album will feature previous singles, "By Heart" and "Wild Frontier," along with brand new material. Quayle also is...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Guess Who’s Not Coming To Lubbock?

I woke up this morning to news of a big tour and I'm a little peeved that it's not coming here. Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater. Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater. It kind of looks like August 28th...
LUBBOCK, TX
whowhatwear

Stephanie Hsu Is Everywhere All at Once

A week before the South by Southwest festival made its roaring return to Austin, Texas, following a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, I asked actress Stephanie Hsu what she hopes audiences will take away from watching her new film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “I hope that people truly have their minds blown, and I hope they ugly-cry and can’t even wrap their heads around why they are ugly-crying and think about the movie for days,” she said. The movie did indeed blow minds and bring about a few tears at the festival’s opening-night premiere, where the crowd at the Paramount Theatre emphatically cheered and laughed during the film’s two-and-a-half-hour run time. The showing ended with a boisterous standing ovation. But more than that and probably most importantly, the project reminded moviegoers of the joys of original filmmaking.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Bay Area

Stephanie Beatriz Recorded This ‘Encanto' Song While She Was in Labor

Filming “Encanto” will forever be a memorable experience for Stephanie Beatriz. The 41-year-old actor revealed that she recorded one of the animated movie’s songs, “Waiting on a Miracle,” while in labor. “I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Willow Park, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherry Stephanie Dance & Music Co. to open in Plano

Sherry Stephanie Dance & Music Co. is slated to open this summer at 8232 Preston Road, Ste. 120, Plano. The performing arts school offers dance, music and theater classes to those with any level of experience. Private lessons at Sherry Stephanie are catered to students’ individual goals, according to the school’s website. The experienced instructors at the business teach students as young as age 3 to adults as well as music therapy. 214-422-3568. www.sherrystephanie.com.
PLANO, TX
TheConversationAU

'Innovative and thrilling': Stephanie Lake's Manifesto is a joy

Review: Manifesto, choreographed by Stephanie Lake, Adelaide Festival Nine drummers, nine dancers, what’s not to love? So ran my imaginary opening line for this review. But Manifesto, choreographed by Melbourne-based Stephanie Lake is much more complex and satisfying than the mere pairing of dancers with drummers might suggest. As the show opens, drummers are seated and equipped with a standard drum kit: bass, snare and tom drums and cymbals. Charles Davis’s classy set is reminiscent of a 1930s Busby Berkeley movie. Drummers occupy raised positions along the back of the stage. Lush, red hanging curtains fill the visual field, with a niche for each...
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy