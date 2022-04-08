What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, April 9 and 10

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is getting ready to celebrate Easter this weekend! Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Easter egg hunts

There are several Easter egg hunts around the Midstate this weekend, including in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and York counties. Check out a comprehensive list of Central Pennsylvania Easter egg hunts this season here .

Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop

Children 12 and younger are invited to participate in the 9th Annual Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop on Saturday from 12-3, visiting around 40 participating businesses for treats, games, and crafts. Families are encouraged to dress in their “Sunday best” for the event. Find a map of participating locations and learn more here .

Whitaker Center Bunny Trail

The Bunny Trail at the Harsco Science Center will include four craft stations, candy stations, and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. The event is for children 18 and younger. Learn more and purchase tickets here .

Lebanon Bunny Trail & Eggstravaganza

Downtown Lebanon’s Bunny Trail begins at the Lebanon Valley Arts Council on Saturday at 11, where kids will receive a bag to decorate while supplies last. Participants can visit downtown shops and collect treats along the trail, which ends at Making a Difference. Learn more here .

Lancaster County treasure hunt

This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt! Uncharted Lancaster and the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County are holding a treasure hunt that will take participants around Lancaster County in search of a hidden Easter egg. The clues for the treasure hunt will be released over five weeks, and the first clue will be released on Saturday. Oh, and the first person to find the egg can redeem it for $1,500. Learn more about the hunt and how to participate here .

Rails & Ales

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania invites guests to enjoy drinks from craft breweries alongside its collection of trains during its Rails & Ales event on Saturday. The 21-plus event also includes food vendors, and it serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. Learn more here and purchase tickets here .

