ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, April 9 and 10

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Yf3z_0f3eMx6f00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is getting ready to celebrate Easter this weekend! Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Easter egg hunts

There are several Easter egg hunts around the Midstate this weekend, including in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and York counties. Check out a comprehensive list of Central Pennsylvania Easter egg hunts this season here .

Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop

Children 12 and younger are invited to participate in the 9th Annual Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop on Saturday from 12-3, visiting around 40 participating businesses for treats, games, and crafts. Families are encouraged to dress in their “Sunday best” for the event. Find a map of participating locations and learn more here .

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Whitaker Center Bunny Trail

The Bunny Trail at the Harsco Science Center will include four craft stations, candy stations, and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. The event is for children 18 and younger. Learn more and purchase tickets here .

Lebanon Bunny Trail & Eggstravaganza

Downtown Lebanon’s Bunny Trail begins at the Lebanon Valley Arts Council on Saturday at 11, where kids will receive a bag to decorate while supplies last. Participants can visit downtown shops and collect treats along the trail, which ends at Making a Difference. Learn more here .

Central Pa. seasonal ice cream opening dates

Lancaster County treasure hunt

This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt! Uncharted Lancaster and the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County are holding a treasure hunt that will take participants around Lancaster County in search of a hidden Easter egg. The clues for the treasure hunt will be released over five weeks, and the first clue will be released on Saturday. Oh, and the first person to find the egg can redeem it for $1,500. Learn more about the hunt and how to participate here .

Rails & Ales

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania invites guests to enjoy drinks from craft breweries alongside its collection of trains during its Rails & Ales event on Saturday. The 21-plus event also includes food vendors, and it serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. Learn more here and purchase tickets here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunts#Central Pennsylvania#Whtm
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy