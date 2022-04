PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A group of Danville burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday after abandoning their vehicle in Pleasanton following a chase along Interstate Highway 680, police said. Police converged on the area of Bernal Ave. and W. Lagoon Rd. just west of the Bernal exit off I-680 at around 11:30 a.m. Neighborhood streets in the area were closed and officers holding rifles and a K9 unit were seen searching a grassy area south of Bernal Ave. and between W. Lagoon and the highway. According to Pleasanton police, about an hour earlier, officers had responded to an auto burglary report with the...

