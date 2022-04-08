Grating from Mighty Mack up for auction

It isn’t often that we see immaculate or historically significant examples of tenth-generation Ford Thunderbirds pop up for sale, though it does happen occasionally. Regardless, the large coupe had/has its fair share of fans, and it was also famously benchmarked by Aston Martin during the development process for the V8 Vantage. Now, this very nice 1991 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe once owned by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is up for auction at Cars & Bids, giving the model quite a bit of star power that should help drive bids a bit higher than usual.
Comments / 0