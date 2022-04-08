ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Grating from Mighty Mack up for auction

By Lisa Bowers
abc10up.com
 2 days ago

MACKINAW CITY – Now could be the time for anyone who wants to own a piece of Michigan history....

abc10up.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
fordauthority.com

1991 Ford Thunderbird Formerly Owned By Jeff Gordon Up For Auction

It isn’t often that we see immaculate or historically significant examples of tenth-generation Ford Thunderbirds pop up for sale, though it does happen occasionally. Regardless, the large coupe had/has its fair share of fans, and it was also famously benchmarked by Aston Martin during the development process for the V8 Vantage. Now, this very nice 1991 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe once owned by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is up for auction at Cars & Bids, giving the model quite a bit of star power that should help drive bids a bit higher than usual.
CARS
Robb Report

Eric Clapton’s Rare Rolex Daytona Could Fetch up to $1.6 Million at Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. We all know Eric Clapton has good taste in guitars, but, apparently, he’s no slouch when it comes to picking a good watch, too. Case in point: This coveted Rolex christened the “Crazy Doc” that will go under the gavel at Phillips this May. The wristwatch in question was formerly part of the musician’s collection and will be the star lot of the upcoming Geneva watch auction on May 7 and 8. Billed as one of the most important Rolex Daytonas ever to be offered at auction, it is the only known yellow-gold Reference 6239...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Mackinaw City, MI
fordauthority.com

Six Door 1997 Ford F-350 With Nine-Inch Lift Kit Up For Auction

When it comes to trucks, bigger is often better, which is precisely why we’ve seen crazy concoctions including a number of six-wheeled or even six-doored pickups over the years. The latest is this wild 1997 Ford F-350 currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which boasts some pretty impressive numbers including a grand total of six doors, a total of 9 inches of lift, and giant 38-inch tires to satisfy those that want to leave an impression on bystanders whether they go.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thinks An F-150 With Carbon Fiber Wheels Is A Great Idea

Ford is considering bringing a track-focused performance component to its trucks and SUVs. Blue Oval executives believe there's enough demand for carbon fiber wheels to expand their use beyond high-end sports cars. Typically, lightweight carbon wheels are reserved for use in performance cars, but the benefit of weight savings isn't limited to the racetrack.
CARS
CNET

Lincoln Opens Historical Archives for Once-a-Century Tour

Lincoln is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. To commemorate the centenary, Roadshow got an intimate tour of the company's archives in Dearborn, Michigan. On display were carefully curated historical documents, important memorabilia and of course iconic cars from the luxury brand's past, artifacts that celebrate the highs -- and acknowledge the lows -- of Lincoln's history.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy